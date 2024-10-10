Togg Introduces T10F Sedan Model Along Same Line As SUV T10X
Togg's second model, the sedan T10F, will be produced on the
same line as the SUV model T10X. Thanks to the mixed production
capability of the modular production platform designed by Turkish
engineers, the SUV and sedan can be produced in a mixed manner.
On the electric vehicle platform designed by Togg with Turkish
engineers during the factory construction phase in 2019, the
production of 5 models with a capacity of 1 million targeted by
2030 can be done in a mixed manner. Only the base length and
battery capacity change on the band, which can change in 15 seconds
and where 250 robots take position with artificial intelligence
according to the future model type. In this way, it can have
production capacity in the sedan, fastback, SUV and MPV
segments.
It goes for days in old factors
Murat Akdaş, one of the founders of the factory, stated that
this change process took days in old-style factories. It is known
that most automotive companies that produce electric vehicles use
modular platforms. In electric cars, where the number of parts has
decreased to 1 in 5, the base length is taken as a basis, while it
is stated that the upper parts, referred to as cups, are not an
effective factor in production diversity.
Hundreds of tests to be performed on T10F
The T10F will also undergo more than a hundred type approval
tests that the T10X, Turkey's national car, has undergone. For now,
the sedan T10F, which has only been seen and tested on the factory
track, will also undergo winter testing. In addition, the model
will undergo crash tests and is expected to receive type approval
in Europe and many countries by 2025.
Last year, Togg's Gemlik facility, which was approaching 100
thousand units of production capacity, will have a sedan model
medicine. The facility, which produces 25 thousand units annually,
will approach 100 thousand units of capacity with the T10F. It is
known that Togg has more than 3 thousand employees. It is planned
to reach 5 thousand with the next model number.
