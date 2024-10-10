Togg Introduces T10F Sedan Model Along Same Line As SUV T10X

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

Togg's second model, the sedan T10F, will be produced on the same line as the SUV model T10X. Thanks to the mixed production capability of the modular production designed by Turkish engineers, the SUV and sedan can be produced in a mixed manner.

On the electric vehicle platform designed by Togg with Turkish engineers during the factory phase in 2019, the production of 5 models with a capacity of 1 million targeted by 2030 can be done in a mixed manner. Only the base length and battery capacity change on the band, which can change in 15 seconds and where 250 robots take position with artificial intelligence according to the future model type. In this way, it can have production capacity in the sedan, fastback, SUV and MPV segments.

It goes for days in old factors

Murat Akdaş, one of the founders of the factory, stated that this change process took days in old-style factories. It is known that most automotive companies that produce electric vehicles use modular platforms. In electric cars, where the number of parts has decreased to 1 in 5, the base length is taken as a basis, while it is stated that the upper parts, referred to as cups, are not an effective factor in production diversity.

Hundreds of tests to be performed on T10F

The T10F will also undergo more than a hundred type approval tests that the T10X, Turkey's national car, has undergone. For now, the sedan T10F, which has only been seen and tested on the factory track, will also undergo winter testing. In addition, the model will undergo crash tests and is expected to receive type approval in Europe and many countries by 2025.

Last year, Togg's Gemlik facility, which was approaching 100 thousand units of production capacity, will have a sedan model medicine. The facility, which produces 25 thousand units annually, will approach 100 thousand units of capacity with the T10F. It is known that Togg has more than 3 thousand employees. It is planned to reach 5 thousand with the next model number.