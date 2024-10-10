Russians Shelled Nikopol Region Dozen Times During Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery.



This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, the aggressor fired a dozen times at Nikopol district - the district center, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrovska communities. They used kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged. The infrastructure was also damaged. No one was killed or injured,” the statement said.

It was added that in Kryvyi Rih, where the UAV attack took place in the morning, the aftermath was being eliminated all day. The owners of the damaged housing were given building materials for temporary repairs.

“Most of the residents of the damaged apartment building have already managed to get home. Except for those who lived in the most damaged entrance. They will conduct an examination there. They will determine whether it can be restored,” Lysak wrote.

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, the saber attack hit the roof of a five-story building, destroyed a utility facility, and damaged two gas pipelines. In total, 10 residential apartment buildings in Dovhyntsi district, 14 private houses and a school in Tsentralnyi Miskyi district were damaged. The roofs of the residential buildings were damaged, and 240 windows in apartments and the school were smashed, as well as 26 windows in the entrances.

Earlier it was reported that 7 people, including a child, were rescued from the damaged five-story building. Two people were injured - an 82-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man.