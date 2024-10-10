Innocraft Earns Best Place To Work Certification In New Zealand For 2024 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) WELLINGTON, New Zealand - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2024 - Innocraft, the company behind the leading web analytics Matomo, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in New Zealand for 2024. This esteemed certification is a testament to Innocraft's dedication to fostering a workplace environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and supported in both their personal and professional growth.



Matthieu Aubry, Chief Executive Officer of Innocraft, expressed his gratitude for the achievement: " We are honoured to be Best Place to Work Certified. This achievement substantiates our commitment to building an amazing workplace culture and future together with our employees. We are proud that our employees have a consistently positive experience with their co-workers and leaders and find personal satisfaction in their jobs."



Lauren Bardebes, Head of People and Culture, emphasized the importance of the feedback that contributed to the certification: "I am deeply humbled by this outcome, especially as it reflects the anonymous feedback from our valued employees. Every day, we strive to create an environment where our team can thrive and enjoy their work. This award is proof of the dedication and contributions of every one of our employees."



Caroline Khouzam, Talent Manager at Innocraft, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the company's people-first approach: "It's rare to find a workplace where your voice is heard, and your contributions are not only acknowledged but celebrated. I'm proud to be part of a company that consistently puts its people first, and I can confidently say that Matomo is truly one of the best places to work."



Innocraft's commitment to employee well-being is reflected in its robust support programs, professional development initiatives, and a work culture that celebrates diversity and innovation. The company continuously seeks to enhance the employee experience, creating a workplace where individuals are motivated to contribute their best.



The Best Places to Work certification further solidifies Innocraft's position as a leader not only in the technology and analytics industry but also in creating an outstanding environment for its people.



