Amazon Partners With Startup India, DPIIT To Open E-Commerce Route For Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 10 (KNN) In a strategic move to accelerate the growth of Indian startups, India has joined hands with Startup India, a flagship initiative under the Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

This collaboration aims to help startups leverage to scale their businesses effectively.

Through a dedicated page on the Startup India portal, eligible startups will now have access to a vast array of opportunities by registering on India's marketplace.

This initiative promises to provide a strong for emerging entrepreneurs to enter the domestic market and tap into Amazon's vast logistical and technological resources.

In a statement, Amazon India highlighted that the partnership will not only offer access to the domestic e-commerce market but also provide startups with valuable mentorship from Amazon leaders, go-to-market strategies, and logistics guidance.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary of DPIIT, stated, "By combining Amazon's e-commerce expertise with Startup India's role as the Government of India's flagship initiative for the development of the startup ecosystem, we will provide a robust platform for Indian startups and businesses to scale domestically."

A key aspect of the collaboration includes Amazon's commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs through its Saheli programme.

Women-led startups will gain access to a comprehensive suite of Amazon services, including Amazon Pay, Amazon Business, AWS, Amazon Advertising, and even Amazon's Mini TV platform. This is a significant step in fostering gender inclusion within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

In addition to e-commerce opportunities, the partnership will also promote the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR), an initiative under Startup India.

BHASKAR serves as a centralised platform designed to streamline collaboration between startups, investors, mentors, service enablers, and government bodies, ensuring smoother coordination and access to resources for the startup community.

Startup India, launched in January 2016, has consistently focused on building a robust and inclusive environment for Indian entrepreneurs. With Amazon India's resources now aligned with this mission, the collaboration is expected to drive meaningful growth for startups across the country, supporting innovation and economic development.

(KNN Bureau)