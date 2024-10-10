Esri Releases New Edition Of Best-Selling GIS Map Design Guide

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Esri , the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of Designing Better Maps: A Guide for GIS Users, Third Edition . Award-winning author and cartography expert Cynthia A. Brewer draws on her sophisticated mix of experiences-performing academic research; teaching, mentoring, and collaborating with students and analysts; and working with mapmakers at agencies-to present this invaluable guide.

With more than 400 full-color illustrations, Designing Better Maps applies design best practices to both reference and statistical mapping. The book also includes expert guidance on planning; using basemaps, scale, and time; applying type and labels, including color; customizing symbols; publishing and sharing maps; and more.

For over 19 years, Designing Better Maps: A Guide for GIS Users has been essential reading for mapmakers who use geographic information system (GIS) technology across industries and sectors, including government as well as commercial, creative, and academic organizations. This third edition continues the reliable qualities of the book, distinctive in its clear and efficient emphasis on core cartographic concepts and updated with new and enhanced design practices.

A professor of geography at Pennsylvania State University, author Cynthia A. Brewer teaches introductory cartography and map design courses while also advising graduate students working in cartography. She has worked as a map and atlas design consultant for the US Census Bureau, the US Geological Survey, the National Cancer Institute, the National Center for Health Statistics, and the National Park Service. In 2023, she was awarded the International Cartographic Society's highest honor, the Carl Mannerfelt Gold Medal, for her distinguished contribution to the field.

Designing Better Maps: A Guide for GIS Users, Third Edition , is available in paperback (ISBN: 9781589487826 US$84.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487833, US $84.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri .

Copyright © 2024 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri Globe and Frame logos, The Science of Where, esri, and @esri are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

