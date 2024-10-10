Fifth Day Of Siege: Occupation Forces Continue Assault On Jabalia Camp, Engaging In Killings And Forced Displacement

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

Citizens in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza are facing a "genocide and ethnic cleansing" for the fifth consecutive day. The forces are imposing a ground siege, conducting killings, demolishing homes, and forcing displacement.

Despite the ongoing genocide and intense pressure from the occupation, residents are determined not to flee to the south of Gaza Strip. The occupation has sought to render the healthcare system in northern Gaza inoperable by demanding that hospitals-specifically Kamel Adwan, Indonesian, and Al-Awda-evacuate within 24 hours, with the deadline ending today.

This marks the third ground operation carried out by the occupation forces in Jabalia since the onset of the genocide on October 7, 2023.

Last Sunday, the Israeli army announced the beginning of a ground military operation in Jabalia, following a brutal assault on the eastern and western regions of northern Gaza, with Jabalia experiencing the heaviest bombardment since May.

On Monday, the occupation forces issued a warning to residents in Jabalia, as well as in the towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia, urging them to evacuate their homes and relocate to the south.

Additionally, areas in Beit Lahia and the surrounding regions of Al-Tawam and Al-Atatra are under continuous bombardment from land, sea, and air.

Of the 1.2 million people who lived in Gaza and northern provinces, approximately 700,000 remain, refusing to relocate to the southern part of the territory, according to official Palestinian data.

Witnesses report that the occupation forces have intensified their incursions around Jabalia camp, tightening the siege on the area as of Thursday morning.

As of now, the death toll since the beginning of the aggression on Gaza on October 7, 2023, has risen to approximately 42,010 martyrs and 97,720 injured, the majority of whom are women and children, with thousands still trapped under rubble and in areas inaccessible to rescue efforts.











