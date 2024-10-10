Rs 17,082 Crore Allocated For Fortified Rice Scheme To Address Nutrient Deficiencies

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 10 (KNN) In a significant move aimed at addressing public challenges, the Indian has announced the extension of its fortified rice scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Union for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, briefed reporters after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revealing that the initiative will be implemented at a projected cost of Rs 17,082 crore.

Vaishnaw emphasised that the fortified rice scheme will remain a central sector initiative, fully funded by the government of India as part of PMGKAY's food subsidy program.

The extension of this scheme aligns seamlessly with the government's Anaemia Mukt Bharat plan, which aims to combat anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies across the nation.

The fortified rice will be distributed through the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and the PM POSHAN scheme, formerly known as the mid-day meal program, across all states and union territories.

This comprehensive distribution strategy aims to ensure that fortified rice reaches the most vulnerable segments of the population.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) initially approved the implementation of the rice fortification scheme in April 2022, introducing the initiative in phases. As of March 2024, all three phases have been successfully completed, making fortified rice available through various government schemes nationwide.

The urgency of this initiative is underscored by findings from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted between 2019 and 2021, which revealed that anaemia remains a widespread issue in India, affecting children, women, and men across diverse demographic groups.

In addition to iron deficiency, the survey indicated alarming rates of Vitamin B12 and folic acid deficiencies, both of which contribute to poor health outcomes.

Food fortification has emerged as a globally recognised strategy for tackling anaemia and other health conditions linked to micronutrient deficiencies, particularly in vulnerable populations.

Given that rice is a staple food for approximately 65 per cent of Indians, it serves as an ideal medium for delivering essential nutrients.

The fortification process involves blending regular custom-milled rice with rice kernels enriched with iron, folic acid, and Vitamin B12, adhering to standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

This proactive approach by the government not only seeks to enhance nutritional outcomes but also aims to foster a healthier, more resilient population as part of its broader public health strategy.

