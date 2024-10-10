Balfour Capital Group Appoints Pradita Astarina As Senior Wealth Manager Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is proud to announce the appointment of Pradita Astarina as Senior Wealth Manager for the Asia region. Pradita brings a wealth of experience across various sectors, including technology, media, telecommunications (TMT), consumer goods, retail, food & beverage, energy, and real estate. With her extensive background in private equity, venture capital, and multi-family office (MFO) markets, she will be instrumental in driving Balfour Capital Group's wealth management efforts throughout Asia.



In her recent role as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Pradita led and structured high-value deals in both domestic and international markets, managing transactions ranging from $20 million to $500 million. Based in Jakarta and Singapore, she has consistently demonstrated expertise in handling complex, multi-sector investments, showcasing her ability to drive growth in both emerging and established markets.



Before joining Balfour Capital, Pradita served as Senior Vice President of Investment & Business Development at CFI, the family office of Indika Energy. In this role, she managed a multi-asset portfolio and held the position of CFO for Ducati Motorsports Indonesia, where her strategic investments and divestments in sectors such as TMT and infrastructure significantly contributed to the company's success.



In addition to her work at CFI, Pradita was a Venture Partner at Strategic Year Holdings, focusing on growth equity and technology investments. She also advised on cross-border mergers and acquisitions across 20 countries while working at Global Venture Partners. Her early-stage technology investments span impactful sectors such as carbon management and artificial intelligence (AI).



Pradita holds an MBA and an MPhil from the University of Cambridge, where she graduated with distinction. She is a recipient of the McKinsey Next Generation Women Leaders Award and has been recognized as a Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum. Earlier in her career, she held key roles in the Executive Office of the President of Indonesia and at Creador, managing major deals and corporate restructuring projects.



“We are thrilled to have Pradita Astarina join our team as Senior Wealth Manager – Asia,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, the Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group.“Her deep knowledge of investment strategies and her ability to navigate the complexities of international markets will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence across Asia. We are confident that Pradita's leadership will elevate our wealth management services to new heights.”



As Senior Wealth Manager, Pradita will oversee high-net-worth clients, offering tailored investment strategies and comprehensive wealth management solutions. She will play a key role in expanding Balfour Capital Group's footprint in the fast-growing Asian markets, with a focus on delivering exceptional value to clients.





