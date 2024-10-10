Ivím Health Partners With Klarna To Expand Access To Personalized GLP-1 Weight Loss Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivím , a leader in telehealth-based weight management, has announced an innovative partnership with Klarna to enhance access to its personalized GLP-1 programs. This collaboration offers patients flexible payment options for Ivím Health's highly customized weight loss solutions.

Continue Reading

Ivím has announced a new partnership with Klarna to enhance access to its personalized GLP-1 weight loss programs.

Ivím Health's expert medical team is the cornerstone of our personalized GLP-1 weight loss programs.

Post this





"Our mission at Ivím Health has always been to provide obesity care that is broadly accessible. Our partnership with Klarna marks the next step in that direction as patients will have the ability to embark on their health and wellness journey with personalized care and payment plans that best suit their lifestyle," says Dr. Jessica

Duncan, Ivím's Medical Director and diplomat of the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM).

Flexible Klarna Pricing Plans for GLP-1 Programs

Ivím Health programs provide expert clinical care specializing in GLP-1 medications with program durations ranging from 1 to 12 months. Prices start at $125/month and offer Klarna payment options to allow patients to spread costs over time with 0% interest financing options, making these programs more accessible without upfront financial pressure.

All programs require an Ivím Health membership , priced at $74.99/month. This membership offers benefits like unlimited consultations with obesity specialists, personalized care plans, access to a mobile health app, functional nutrition coaching, and access to Ivím Health's prior authorization team to assist with insurance approvals.

Comprehensive Ivím Membership: Expert Care and Unmatched Support

Ivím Health's membership provides patients with holistic, tailored care throughout their weight loss journey. Key benefits include:



Unlimited 1:1 Consultations : Patients can connect with their dedicated healthcare provider for ongoing support and treatment adjustments.

Customized Care Plans : Treatment is individualized, factoring in each patient's medical history, goals, and progress.

Mobile Health App : Patients can track their progress, access resources, and stay connected with their care team. Functional Nutrition Coaching : Certified nutritionists

and a nutrition plan designed through the Ivím Health mobile app offer guidance on how to maximize results with GLP-1 medications.

Ivím Health's Community: Where Science Meets Support

Ivím Health creates a supportive environment where members can share experiences and gain advice. Weekly live Q&A sessions with health experts provide patients with personalized strategies to complement their treatment plans.

Research studies

have highlighted the importance of combining online weight management programs with additional support. A cluster randomized trial of primary care patients with overweight or obesity found that those using an online program with added support lost significantly more weight (6.8 lbs on average) at 12 months compared to those using only an online program (4.2 lbs) or receiving usual care (2.6 lbs). Importantly, the study showed that 32.3% of participants in the combined intervention group achieved clinically significant weight loss of 5% or more, compared to 20.8% in the online program only group.

The Ivím Health platform reflects these findings by offering not just an online community, but also expert guidance and personalized support. This comprehensive approach aligns with the study's results, which demonstrated higher satisfaction rates (29.9% very satisfied) among participants receiving both online resources and additional support.

By integrating community interaction, expert advice, and personalized strategies, Ivím Health aims to provide the kind of multifaceted support that research suggests is most effective for sustainable weight management.

Commitment to Quality and Safety

Ivím Health is dedicated to providing only the highest quality GLP-1 medications , with prescriptions fulfilled through FDA regulated, state-licensed or registered pharmacies. Every pharmacy is required to provide rigorous testing, including sterility and potency checks, to ensure the highest standards of safety and effectiveness as required by federal and state law.

The Ivím Health Advantage: Expert Care and Long-Term Success

What sets Ivím Health apart is its patient-centered approach, going beyond simply prescribing medication. Ivím Health's membership model provides patients with a comprehensive support system designed to promote long-term success. Every aspect of the program is tailored to the individual, ensuring that each patient receives care that evolves as they progress on their weight loss journey.

About Ivím Health

Ivím Health is a leading provider of telehealth-based, personalized weight loss programs. By combining GLP-1 medications, board-certified obesity specialists, and a holistic care model, Ivím delivers sustainable weight management solutions to individuals across the U.S. With flexible payment options and a focus on patient empowerment, Ivím Health is transforming the future of medical weight management. For more information on Ivím Health's GLP-1 weight loss programs and financing options, visit .

Source:

Baer HJ, Rozenblum R, De La Cruz BA, et al. Effect of an Online Weight Management Program Integrated With Population Health Management on Weight Change: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA. 2020;324(17):1737-1746. doi:10.1001/jama.2020.18977

SOURCE Ivim Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED