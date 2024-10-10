Global Intelligent Parcel Locker Market To Reach $2,450.5Million, Globally, By 2031 At 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Intelligent parcel locker is experiencing growth due to factors such as rise in number of units in apartment buildings, growth of industry, and enhanced security. Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Intelligent Parcel Locker Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Hardware, and Software), Application (Indoor, and Outdoor), End User (Residential, and Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. The global intelligent parcel locker market size was valued at $732.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,450.5 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031. Prime determinants of growth The market for Intelligent parcel lockers is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to Surge in online shopping increasing demand for efficient parcel delivery solutions. Moreover, integration with smart technology drives market growth. However, High initial costs of installation and maintenance limiting the adoption of intelligent parcel locker. In addition, Growing demand for subscription-based delivery services is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



Download Sample Copy @ Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $732.8 million Market Size in 2031 $2,450.5 million CAGR 12.6% No. of Pages in Report 190 Segments Covered Component, Application, End User Industry, and Region. Drivers Rise in number of housing units in apartment buildings Growth of E-Commerce industry. Enhanced security. Opportunities Advancements in technology Restraint High initial costs of installation and maintenance



Segment Highlights

Based on Component, the hardware segment dominated the intelligent parcel locker market in terms of revenue in 2021 owing to the essential role of physical components in the functionality and reliability of locker systems. The demand for robust and advanced hardware, including locking mechanisms, user interfaces, and secure storage compartments, has been driven by the need for enhanced security, durability, and user-friendly experiences. As e-commerce continues to grow, businesses increasingly invest in high-quality hardware to ensure efficient parcel management and delivery processes, thereby reinforcing the segment's market leadership.



Buy This Research Report ( 190 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):



Based on Application, the indoor segment dominated the Intelligent parcel locker market in terms of revenue in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for secure and convenient package retrieval solutions within residential buildings, office complexes, and commercial spaces. Indoor lockers provide easy access for users and help alleviate delivery challenges, particularly in densely populated urban areas. Their integration into existing infrastructure and the growing trend of e-commerce have further propelled the adoption of indoor intelligent parcel lockers, making them a preferred choice for consumers and businesses alike.

Based on the end user industry, the residential segment dominated the Intelligent parcel locker market in terms of revenue in 2021 owing to the surge in online shopping and the increasing reliance on home deliveries. With the rise of e-commerce, residential consumers seek convenient and secure solutions for receiving packages, prompting the installation of intelligent parcel lockers in apartment complexes and gated communities. The emphasis on contactless delivery options, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has further fueled demand in this segment, establishing it as a key driver of market growth.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of the region, North America attained the highest market share for the Intelligent parcel locker market in 2021 due to the region's advanced e-commerce infrastructure and high consumer demand for convenient delivery solutions. The proliferation of online shopping, coupled with an increasing focus on efficient last-mile delivery, has driven the adoption of intelligent parcel lockers among retailers and logistics companies. Additionally, strong investments in smart city initiatives and urban logistics solutions have further contributed to the market's growth. The region's emphasis on technological innovation and the availability of advanced locker systems also played a significant role in establishing North America as the leading market for intelligent parcel lockers.



Inquire Before Buying @

Players: -

American Locker

Cleveron

Florence Corp.

Hollman Inc

KEBA AG

Luxer Corporation

Mobiikey Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Package Nexus

Parcel Port Solutions, Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Quadient

Renome Group

Ricoh





Shenzhen Zhilai Sci and Tech Co., Ltd

Smartbox Ecommerce solutions Pvt. Ltd.

TZ Limited

Xiamen Headleader Technology Co

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Intelligent parcel locker market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, acquisition, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry News

In June 2021, Pitney Bowes Inc. launched ParcelPoint Smart Lockers. It comes with a new suite of robust, secure contactless locker solutions. It is ideal for commercial spaces such as offices, schools, and others.

Trending Reports in Digital I ndustry:

Warehouse Automation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031



Smart Labels market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

GCC Video Surveillance Camera Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 - 2033

Boxboard Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About U s:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." Allied Market Research has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...

Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Other

Construction Blog

Construction Material Blog