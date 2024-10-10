Nagaland: Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Two District Border Areas Amid Ethnic Tensions

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, Oct 10 (IANS) In view of the escalating tensions and unrest after a land dispute between two ethnic communities along the Chumoukedima-Peren district border areas in Nagaland, the district authority on Thursday enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), officials said.

An official in Kohima said that to prevent any further escalation of violence and ensure peace, the Peren District Magistrate, after imposing the prohibitory orders for an indefinite period, has also banned carrying of weapons or other prohibited arms in these areas, with immediate effect.

According to the official, tensions flared at the disputed Lamhainandi area on October 8, between the Sumi and Zeliang ethnic tribes of Lamhainamdi and Kiyevi villages.

A video, which was circulated widely on social media, showed police personnel trying to contain the situation between the people of two communities who were at loggerheads over the land dispute.

The situation is now under control, and that over 100 security personnel from both Chümoukedima and Peren districts, including Nagaland Armed Force and Special Task Force units, have been deployed in the area.

On Tuesday, following a verbal confrontation between the residents, it was reported that a two-wheeler and a Gypsy car were set ablaze and then police arrested three people. However, there were no injuries, or casualties reported.

In a bid to contain the ongoing tensions, district administration officials and police personnel from both Chümoukedima and Peren districts conducted a joint survey of the area to assess the situation and work towards a resolution.

Nagaland's Power and Parliamentary Affairs Minister K.G Kenye assured the local people on Wednesday that the state government is taking all necessary steps to deal with the ongoing tensions between Lamhainamdi and Kiyevi villages.

The Minister said that resolving such land disputes requires judicial intervention, as the administration alone cannot effectively resolve these land disputes permanently.

"The government is working closely with the Sumi and Zeliang tribal hohos to mediate and foster peace in the region," Kenye stated.

Similar ethnic problems occurred in the same locality in the year 2021.