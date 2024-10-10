DGCL 2024: Ardee Masters Win Thriller Against Swingkkings On Day 6

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Jaideep Sangwan, owner of the Ardee Masters, teamed up with Raghav Puri to help his team to a hard-fought win against SwingKKings by a score-line of 3-2 on the sixth day of the fourth edition of the Delhi Club League. The closest match of the day was the contest between Ardee Masters and SwingKKings. SwingKKings drew first blood with the duo of Dr. Bharat Aggarwal and Aditya Pratap Tripathi beating Shiv Suri and Ajay Madan of Ardee Masters in the opening game.

Ardee, however, came back strongly to win the next two games with their owner Jaideep Sangwan and Raghav Puri pulling off a good win in the third game against Anuva Saurabh and Ranjit Chowdhry of SwingKKings.

SwingKKigs came back to level scores with a win in the fourth game and post a tie in the fifth game. All eyes were on the sixth and final game of the day. Pranay Puri and Ashok Bedi of Ardee dominated the team of Govind Mann and Rajiv Thapar to take their team to a 3-2 win and earn them three vital points.

In the opening contest of the day, Sterling Swingers won the first game against Tee Birds but thereafter the two teams alternated wins till the fourth game. Heading into the fifth game all-square, Tee Birds owner Pia Sahni and Angad Kumar beat Kartik Bharat Ram and Dhruv Shringi to nudge one ahead. Sterling Swingers, however, won the final game to tie the scores at 3-3.

In the second match, Bharat Strikers won the first game but Sudhir Power recovered lost ground with a win in the second. Bharat Strikers then went on to win three straight games to take an unassailable lead at 4-1. A late charge by Babbar Bahadur and Gautam Malhotra of Sudhir Power, could not prevent Bharat Strikers from winning 4-2. The winners earned three points.

The contest between Birdie Machine and Eagles & Birdies was dominated by the former. Eagles & Birdies won the first match with owner Tushar Aggarwal and Tanuj Taneja beating Aditya Khanna and Sanjiv Rai of Birdie Machine, in a close-fought game.

Birdie Machine, however, came back with a vengeance to win the next four games on the trot. A win in the final game was only a consolation prize for Eagles & Birdies. The score-line read 4-2 in Birdie Machine's favour and the winning team pocketed three points for their effort.

The match between The A-Team and Bliss Golfers started with a tied opening game. The A-Team then went on to win the next two games but Bliss Golfers fought back valiantly to win the fourth and fifth games. The final game was tied and the teams finished at a score-line of 2-2.