HERITAGE FINANCIAL IS A FORBES TOP 100 RIA FIRM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTWOOD, Mass., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Services , a Boston-based, independent wealth management firm, is proud to once again be

recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top 100 RIA Firms . This is the 3rd year for the award and the 3rd year Heritage has been recognized.

"It is an honor to once again be included on this prestigious list of wealth management firms that are dedicated to putting clients' best interests first," says Sammy Azzouz, President & CEO. "Congratulations to all our valued team members. This recognition wouldn't be possible without the commitment and dedication each one of you show to our firm and, most importantly, our clients."

America's Top 100 RIA Firms 2024 was awarded October 2024 based on data as of March 31, 2024. The full list and award methodology can be found at .

About Heritage Financial Services, LLC:

Heritage Financial is focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families nationwide. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the Heritage team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Phone: 781-619-1349



SOURCE Heritage Financial Services

