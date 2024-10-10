Sikka.Ai's ONE API Wins 2024 Best Health API Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sikka's Best API award, recognizing and honoring outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in API and integration technology.

sikka's logo and brand image pay homage to its decades of experience at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications.

Sikka ONE API, which supports industry-first AI and LLM capabilities, a massive install base and developer-friendly tools, receives the Best Health API award

- Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetworkSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sikka ONE API , which supports industry-first AI capabilities, a massive install base and developer-friendly tools, receives the Best Health API award.Sikka announces that their Sikka ONE API has won the 2024 Best Health API Award as part of API World 2024. Multiple award-winning Sikka ONE API has the ability to give developers the valuable tools needed to create applications for over 90% of the retail healthcare space, which includes dental, veterinary, chiropractic, optometry, oral surgery, orthodontic, small physician practices and more.Award winners were selected by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork API Advisory Board, based on criteria such as technical innovation, attracting notable attention and awareness in the API industry, and general regard and use by the API and integration ecosystems and communities."Today's digital enterprise & consumer apps are increasingly powered by API-centric architecture and platforms. ONE API's win here at the 2024 API Awards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the global API ecosystem,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producers of the API World conference & the 2024 API Awards.With previous wins in 2017, 2019, and 2022, this latest achievement reflects the continuous impact and innovation of the Sikka ONE API in the retail healthcare landscape. These accomplishments are driven by Sikka's dedication to enhancing data security, expanding practice management systems integrations, and adding endpoints. The Sikka ONE API is the first of its kind in the healthcare industry with innovative AI features including the first dental large language model at scale , next major procedure prediction, and economic well-being score, all immediately relevant to the rapidly evolving AI application ecosystem in the retail healthcare industry.“We're truly honored to receive the Best Health API award at API World. Our goal is to optimize the healthcare, life insurance and payments industries. Thanks to our innovative, hardworking team, our AI-based ONE API enables us to do that methodically. We're excited for what's ahead and remain focused on pushing the boundaries of what our API can achieve”, said Vijay Sikka, CEO and Founder of Sikka.Trusted by the topmost and emerging DSOs, large veterinary groups, and tens of thousands of practices with over 150 million patients across the U.S. and Canada, ONE API serves as the backbone for applications developed by over 50 companies in the healthcare space. The award-winning ONE API provides seamless integration and compatibility with over 400 practice management systems and versions across the dental, veterinary and associated retail healthcare markets. Developers can develop, test, and deploy applications within days using the Sikka ONE API portal.To learn more about the Sikka ONE API, join the COPA sikka User Group on Nov 8.Sikka will be presented its 2024 API Award during API World 2024 (Nov 5-7, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA & Nov 12-14, Live Online), the world's largest international API & integration conference with over 250+ speakers and 50+ global partners.About Sikka:Sikka is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company providing solutions that empower retail healthcare professionals, including dental, oral surgery, orthodontics, optometry, veterinary and chiropractic, to thrive in today's competitive healthcare landscape. Sikka provides app developers tools to support these solutions with a multiple award-winning AI-based ONE API platform that allows for seamless integration with more than 90% of the practice management, financial, imaging and insurance systems. Sikka's consent-based insights are used by major DSOs, manufacturers, financial institutions and the life insurance industry. The company is private equity funded, profitable and growing rapidly. The company has 40,000 practices and 168 million patients on its AI based ONE API Platform.

Mylinh Tran

Sikka

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.