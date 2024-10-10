G-SHOCK Welcomes Full Metal 2100 Chronograph To Their Luxury Lineup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Introducing the First Full-Metal Timepiece to the 2100 Line, Integrating G-SHOCK's Iconic Strength with Redefined Beauty

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio

America, Inc.

proudly unveils its first-ever 3-hand analog chronograph in the Full Metal line, the GMCB2100 , marking a bold new chapter in the brand's iconic collection of timepieces. This groundbreaking model exemplifies G-SHOCK's unwavering commitment to merging exceptional strength with timeless elegance, delivering a piece that redefines the standard of excellence in horology.

GMCB2100D-1A and GMCB2100AD-2A

Continue Reading

Building on the legacy of the original G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C, the GMCB2100 Chronograph offers a masterful blend of sophistication and heritage. The collection introduces two striking models-the GMCB2100D-1A and GMCB2100AD-2A-each featuring a refined 6-9-12 multi-hand inset dial layout. The polished mirror finishes on the hands and grind-polished indexes add a refined touch, while the inset dial ring at 9 o'clock echoes the octagonal bezel of the 2100 series. For the GMCB2100AD, a light blue vapor deposition treatment on the dial creates a crisp, modern aesthetic that elevates the overall look.

Craftsmanship takes center stage in the design of the bezel and case, which undergo meticulous processes of forging, cutting, and polishing to ensure every detail is perfectly executed. From the intricately contoured back that delivers a seamless fit to the circular hairline finish on the bezel's surface, the timepiece exudes refined elegance and craftsmanship. Drawing inspiration from the original G-SHOCK's textured dimpling, the GMCB2100 Chronograph's metal bracelet is reimagined with a combination of hairline and mirror finishes, further enhancing its luxurious appeal.

Innovation continues to drive G-SHOCK forward, as evidenced by the GMCB2100's robust full metal exterior. Stainless steel is used throughout the bezel, case, and bracelet, with fine resin buffering components between the bezel and case to absorb impacts and protect the module. The watch also features a three-pronged lug structure that efficiently disperses shocks to the bracelet connection, ensuring the durability G-SHOCK is known for.

Despite its rugged full-metal construction, the GMCB2100 remains sleek and comfortable, thanks to its slim module design, coming in at just 12.4mm thin. This model offers expanded analog functionality by including a multi-hand dial and the full chronograph display. The octagon-shaped screw-lock crown complements the fully analog dial; resulting in a compact yet powerful profile that continues G-SHOCK's tradition of innovation and resilience.

With the GMCB2100 Chronograph, G-SHOCK solidifies its place at the forefront of watchmaking, combining precision engineering, high performance, and refined aesthetics. This timepiece represents the perfect union of tradition and modernity, designed for those who seek uncompromising strength and elegance in a watch that transcends trends.

The two new timepieces come equipped with the following features:





Shock-resistant structure

200M water resistance

Solar-powered

Smartphone Link

Dual time

Stopwatch

Countdown timer

Daily Alarm

LED light (Super Illuminator)

Date display and day indicator Power Saving Function

The GMCB2100D-1A

and GMCB2100AD-2A will be available for purchase on October 18, 2024, for $800 exclusively at select Jewelers.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."



About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit



FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

5WPR

[email protected]

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED