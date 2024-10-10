Gobustan Reserve, Tanbaly Complex Hold Joint Seminar

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A scientific seminar titled "Rock Art as Universal Heritage
Monuments" has been held at Gobustan State Historical and Cultural
Reserve, Azernews reports.
The event was organized within Memorandum of Mutual Cooperation
signed between Azerbaijan's Gobustan State Historical and Cultural
Reserve and Artistic Reserve and Kazakhstan's Tanbaly State
Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve.
The seminar featured lectures on the condition, protection,
restoration, and conservation of the monuments located within the
territories of both reserves. Participants discussed the results of
scientific research, strategies for organizing the preservation of
cultural heritage examples, and future prospects for collaboration
between the two reserves.
Consultations were held regarding the possibility of conducting
joint conferences, seminars, and training sessions focused on the
protection, conservation, and rehabilitation of immovable
historical and cultural monuments.
The event was attended by representatives from the State Service
for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural
Heritage under the Culture Ministry, specialists from the
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, and employees from various
other reserves and museums.
Opening the event with a welcoming speech, director of the
Gobustan State Historical and Cultural Reserve Vugar Isayev,
discussed the cultural relations between the two countries,
emphasizing that such initiatives significantly contribute to
strengthening the friendship and cooperation among peoples and
nations.
Director of the Tanbaly State Historical-Cultural and Natural
Reserve Bibigul Dandykaeva spoke about Tanbaly monuments and the
activities of the museum-reserve.
She stressed the importance of joint scientific research
endeavors, the exchange of extensive experiences, and the
implementation of cultural and educational projects, while also
underscoring the necessity of further expanding collaborations as
outlined in the memorandum.
A researcher of Gobustan's monuments and a Doctoral Candidate in
History Idris Aliyev, provided valuable information about the
excavations conducted in the area, as well as the material culture
artifacts obtained from these sites. His insights into the
historical significance of these discoveries were particularly
illuminating for the audience.
As part of the seminar, attendees were given the opportunity to
view a photo exhibition showcasing the Tanbaly monuments, which
served as a visual representation of the rich cultural heritage
shared between the two regions.
Concluding the seminar, participants were taken on a guided tour
of the Gobustan Reserve, allowing them to explore the monumental
rock carvings and archaeological sites that are characteristic of
the region.
Gobustan State Historical and Cultural
Reserve
Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve is a destination that
should be at the top of any history buff's list.
The area has been inhabited for thousands of years and boasts
over 600,000 distinct paintings, ranging from 20,000 years old to
as recent as 5,000 years ago. In 2007, Gobustan was declared a
UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site.
Among the 6,000 drawings found in Gobustan are petroglyphs -
stone and iron-age figures depicting hunting scenes, ceremonies,
and rituals.
The famous explorer Thor Heyerdahl investigated the Gobustan
petroglyphs and concluded that the oldest known images of a pirogue
boat are found there.
He also made a sensational hypothesis about a connection between
Norwegians and Azerbaijanis, suggesting that the ancestors of
Scandinavians migrated from Azerbaijan.
Most of the rock engravings in Gobustan depict primitive men,
animals, battle scenes, and other cultural practices.
In addition to the petroglyphs, visitors can see the musical
gemstone known as Gaval Dash, which produces a tambourine-like
sound when struck in various places.
Many Azerbaijani musicians have used Gaval Dash to create
wonderful music pieces.
The musical stone and the Yallı chain dance were also featured
in the interval act of the semi-final of the Eurovision Song
Contest 2012 held in Baku.
There is also a stone slab with a Latin inscription from the
first century, left behind by the 12th Roman legion of Emperor
Domitian, indicating their stay in the area.
Gobustan has been granted national status since 2006. The
reserve's main goal is to safeguard the ancient rock carvings and
burial mounds found in the area.
Every year, this awe-inspiring open-air museum attracts
thousands of visitors from all over the world.
Tanbaly State Historical-Cultural and Natural
Reserve
The Tamgaly petroglyphs were discovered by an archaeological
team led by A.G. Maksimova in 1957. Since the 1970s, A.N. Maryashev
was engaged in the study of petroglyphs, later an expedition led by
him, as well as A.G. Medoev, who made a significant contribution to
the study of petroglyphs of Kazakhstan.
In 1999, the Tamgaly was included in the UNESCO Tentative List
of World Heritage Sites.
In October 2001, by a special decree of the Government of the
Republic of Kazakhstan, the monument was included in the State List
of Historical and Cultural Monuments of Republican Significance
under the name "Tamgaly Complex".
The Tamgaly archaeological site is made up of various cultural
elements, including burial sites, altars, quarries, and rock
carvings. These features are grouped around several ancient
sanctuaries, showing a rich history that spans different time
periods.
