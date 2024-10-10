Yak-130 Jet Trainer Crashes In Russia - Media
10/10/2024 10:08:25 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Yak-130 jet trainer has crashed during a training flight in Russia's Republic of Kalmykia.
That is according to the Telegram channel 112 , Ukrinform reports.
"The Yak-130 military plane crashed in Kalmykia 40 kilometers from Elista while performing a training flight. The pilot managed to eject. He was hospitalized by helicopter to a hospital in Volgograd," the post reads.
The cause of the incident is being determined. According to the report, the priority version is "equipment failure."
Earlier reports said that a Russian Su-34 bomber crashed near Volgograd during a training flight in late July.
