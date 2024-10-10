(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, today announced the appointment of John Barkhouse to the newly created position of President, reporting to CEO, John Altmeyer.

GAF, North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, appoints John Barkhouse to new position of President.

Continue Reading

Barkhouse, who starts on October 15th, brings over 25 years of manufacturing and operational leadership experience in the industrial, energy, and services sectors to GAF. As President, he will oversee Operations (manufacturing, supply chain, logistics) and R&D for GAF's Residential and Commercial divisions. Reporting directly to Altmeyer, Barkhouse will work closely with him and the GAF team to build upon the company's recent success and accelerate GAF's future growth.

This appointment follows a period of sustained growth at

GAF. Over the past five years, GAF has dramatically grown its Residential and Commercial businesses, released innovative new products and increased production capacity across all major product lines.

"We are excited to welcome John

Barkhouse to GAF," said John Altmeyer, CEO of GAF. "He brings both a fresh perspective and an expertise in growing and operating industrial manufacturing businesses. I look forward to working closely with him as we grow GAF's position as the best company in the industry."

"I'm thrilled to join a renowned company like

GAF and a market leader determined to continuously evolve and improve-whether it's building on its best-in-class products and services, investing in its manufacturing network or finding new ways to surpass customer expectations," said John Barkhouse. "I look forward to working closely with John Altmeyer and the rest of the team to continue to strengthen GAF and position it for long-term growth."

Barkhouse joins GAF from CabinetWorks Group, the country's largest privately owned cabinet manufacturer, where he served as President and CEO. Barkhouse started his career at Caterpillar, where he spent nearly two decades and established world-class operational systems and processes. More recently, Barkhouse held senior leadership positions at Brookfield Asset Management and CEO roles at Clarios and Newalta Corporation.

About

GAF

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments-including both public and private companies from early to late-stage-as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, Schiedel, SGI, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. Learn more at standardindustries .

CONTACT:

Joe Perri

[email protected]



SOURCE GAF

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED