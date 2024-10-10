Man Bleeds To Death In Japan In Suspected Wild Deer Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Oct 10 (IANS) A man was found dead in a rice field in Japan's Kyoto Prefecture following a suspected wild deer attack, local reported on Thursday.

The 68-year-old man was found on the ground bleeding from his torso in a rice field in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, on Wednesday night and was confirmed dead on the scene, the Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun.

The man's family joined officers in looking for him on Wednesday evening and found him in the rice paddy at around 8:05 P.M. local time. Meanwhile, they saw a wild deer running away from the paddy field, the report said.

The Kyoto prefectural police are investigating his death, but they suspect he was gored by a wild deer, it added.