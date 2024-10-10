Latvia’s parliament passes legislative amendments allows of foreigners in armed forces

(MENAFN) Latvia’s parliament has passed legislative amendments on Thursday allowing the recruitment of foreign nationals into the country’s armed forces. These changes expand the pool of eligible recruits in the event of full or partial military mobilization. Foreign citizens from European Union (EU) member states, European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, allies, and select nations such as Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and Ukraine can now be recruited under the new regulations.



Previously, Latvian law did not permit the recruitment of foreign volunteers, even if they were highly motivated. However, the Defense Ministry pointed to Ukraine's recent experience, which demonstrated the effectiveness of utilizing foreign recruits during times of military crisis. This spurred the need for legislative change to bolster Latvia's defense capabilities by tapping into a broader range of potential soldiers.



There are still restrictions under the new law, specifically excluding individuals who work for foreign security, intelligence, or counterintelligence services from joining the Latvian military. Furthermore, if a recruited soldier holds dual citizenship with a country not on the approved list, their service contract could be terminated early to maintain security and policy standards.



These amendments are set to come into effect once they are signed into law by the president, marking a significant shift in Latvia's military recruitment policies and strengthening its defense preparedness in the context of heightened security concerns in the region.

