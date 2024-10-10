Ukrainian Defense Forces Hit Khanskaya Airfield In Russia's Adygea General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the of Ukraine confirmed a successful strike on the Russian Khanskaya airfield located in the Republic of Adygea.

This is according to the General Staff's statement on , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Last night, a fire strike was carried out on the Khanskaya airfield in the Republic of Adygea, Russia. Specifically, an ammunition depot located on the grounds of this military site was hit. Enemy air defenses were observed in action around the target area; a fire was reported," emphasized the General Staff.

The Khanskaya airfield reportedly housed Su-34 and Su-27 aircraft. Additional details on the extent of the damage are still being verified.

The operation was executed by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The General Staff emphasized that joint operations against critical Russian military targets will continue.

Earlier reports indicated that drones struck the Khanskaya airfield near Maykop, Adygea's administrative center, causing a significant fire.