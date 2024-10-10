Two Injured In Russia's Missile Attack On Mykolaiv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv on the afternoon of Thursday, October 10, injuring two people.
Mykolaiv Region Governor Vitalii Kim announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Two people have been injured so far. They received medical care on an outpatient basis," Kim wrote.
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, in turn, reported that concerned services were inspecting the area near the hit for damage in a residential area.
