Shusha Hosts International Forum On High-Tech Financial Intelligence And Cooperation Among OTS
10/10/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
An international forum on the application of high technologies
for financial intelligence was held in Shusha, marking the 15th
anniversary of the Financial Monitoring Service (MFS),
Azernews reports.
The event gathered representatives from financial monitoring
bodies of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member and
observer countries. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in
the fight against financial crimes and terrorism financing.
Aydin Karimov, Azerbaijan's special representative in Shusha,
highlighted the significance of holding the forum in the liberated
city, underscoring its importance for Turkic states' partnerships.
OTS official Omar Kocaman emphasized the deep historical ties
between Turkic nations and the need to bolster financial
intelligence cooperation.
The event also featured the presentation of a new Suspicious
Transaction Monitoring System (SMS), developed by MFS, integrating
advanced technologies and artificial intelligence for combating
financial crimes. The forum concluded with the adoption of the
"Shusha Initiative," aimed at fostering collaboration among Turkic
states in the fight against the legalization of criminal property
and the financing of terrorism.
