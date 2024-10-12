Canada's Prime Minister Renews Call For Ceasefire In Lebanon And Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau renewed his call for a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza.

Radio Canada International that Trudeau made the statement in response to the killing of a third Canadian in Lebanon due to an Israeli airstrike. He emphasized the need to put an end to this violence, advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, increase humanitarian aid, release the hostages, and a reliable pathway towards a two-state solution.

Lebanon has been under Israeli attack since October 2023, which has intensified recently with increased air and artillery strikes extending to the capital, Beirut. This escalation has resulted in thousands of Lebanese casualties and forced over a million people to flee their homes, coinciding with the ongoing devastating conflict in Gaza that has persisted for over a year.