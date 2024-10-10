Nuclear ‘artificial sun’ megaproject develops due to Russian participation

(MENAFN) Russian energy giant Rosatom is enhancing its involvement in the ambitious International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a global initiative aimed at harnessing nuclear fusion technology. This megaproject, often referred to as the world's largest "artificial sun," is being developed in southern France with contributions from multiple countries, including China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and the United States. The primary objective of ITER is to establish a safe, nearly limitless source of electricity through fusion energy.



During a recent meeting in Moscow, Rosatom's CEO Aleksey Likhachev and ITER's Director General Pietro Barabaschi discussed the progress of Russia's commitments to manufacture and supply critical equipment for the project. Likhachev expressed gratitude towards the ITER leadership for their fair and collaborative approach, highlighting the importance of Russia's contributions to the initiative.



Barabaschi characterized the meeting as “very productive,” noting that despite facing challenges, the project is now back on track with a new plan for moving forward. He emphasized that Russia's participation is crucial, reflecting a shared dedication among all ITER members to advance fusion energy for the benefit of the global community. This collaboration spans various aspects, including the development of key technological innovations and essential components for the reactor.



The ITER project originated in 1985 during a summit between then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, symbolizing a commitment to international cooperation in scientific research. Once operational, the tokamak reactor is expected to be the world's most powerful fusion device, capable of generating significant nuclear reactions that could revolutionize energy production.



As the project progresses, the involvement of nations like Russia underscores the global effort to explore fusion energy, which holds the promise of providing a sustainable and clean energy source for future generations. The success of ITER could pave the way for a new era in energy, minimizing dependence on fossil fuels and contributing to global energy security.

