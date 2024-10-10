LED Lighting Market Is Anticipated To Develop At A Stellar 11% CAGR Through 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford,USA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the LED Lighting will attain a value of USD 168.87 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing emphasis on promoting efficiency and the rising availability of LED lighting products around the world are primarily driving market development. The launch of new initiatives to promote the use of LED lighting coupled with advancements in LED lighting technologies will also create new business scope for LED lighting market players in the long run. Download a detailed overview: Browse in-depth TOC on "LED Lighting Market"

Indoor Use of LED lighting Projected to Bring in the Most Revenue Going Forward

Use of LED lighting in indoor applications has increased exponentially over the past couple of decades allowing this segment to hold a dominant market share. High intensity light offered by LED lighting with less heat emission helps LED lighting become a first choice for indoor applications. Low costs of LED lighting are also contributing to their high demand.

Demand for LED lighting in Residential Settings Estimated to Rise Rapidly

Growing urbanization around the world has resulted in high adoption of LED lighting in the residential segment. The increasing number of residential projects to accommodate the rapidly increasing global population is expected to create new opportunities for LED lighting companies in the future. High efficiency of LED lighting products is making them a favorite choice for budget-conscious residential users. The development of novel LED lighting products will also bolster market growth in the future via this segment.

Rapidly Increasing Infrastructure Development Activity Helping Asia Pacific Lead Global LED lighting Demand

Rapid urbanization and industrialization are estimated to be key factors promoting infrastructure development activity in this region. Growing use of LED lighting in these new and existing infrastructure projects will help Asia Pacific region maintain its dominance going forward. China, India, and Japan are slated to be the top markets for LED lighting providers in the long run. Rising availability of novel LED lighting products will also help market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

LED Lighting Market Insights:

Drivers



Rising emphasis on promoting energy efficiency

Advancements in LED technologies Supportive government initiatives and regulations to promote LED lighting adoption

Restraints



Thermal sensitivity of LED lighting

Limited awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries High costs compared to traditional lighting

Prominent Players in LED Lighting Market

The following are the LED Lighting Top Companies



Philips Lighting

OSRAM Licht AG

General Electric (GE) Lighting

Cree Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Zumtobel Group AG

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Innotek

Nichia Corporation Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Key Questions Answered in LED Lighting Market Report



What drives the global LED Lighting market growth?

Who are the leading LED Lighting providers in the world? Which region leads the demand for LED Lighting in the world?

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (rising emphasis on energy efficiency, advancements in LED lighting technologies, supportive government initiatives), restraints (high costs compared to traditional lighting, thermal sensitivity, limited awareness in developing countries), and opportunities (development of smart LED lighting solutions), influencing the growth of LED Lighting market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the LED Lighting market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets. Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

