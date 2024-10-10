(MENAFN) Recent insights from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) reveal that America's adversaries are employing conflicting strategies to influence the upcoming U.S. elections. According to an official, nations including China, Russia, Cuba, and Iran are actively targeting congressional races and the presidential election scheduled for November. The source also mentioned that smaller countries may be attempting their own influence operations.



China's influence efforts are reportedly aimed at candidates from both major parties, while maintaining a neutral stance regarding the rivalry between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. In contrast, U.S. intelligence suggests that Russia favors Trump, appreciating his supportive rhetoric towards President Vladimir Putin and his position on the Ukraine conflict. Conversely, Iran is believed to oppose Trump's candidacy due to fears that his return to power could exacerbate tensions with Israel and the United States.



Despite these alleged efforts, senior Russian officials have expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of meddling in the U.S. presidential election. They argue that American elites are firmly entrenched in a confrontational stance and would not permit any leader to alter this trajectory. This viewpoint aligns with observations made during Trump’s presidency from 2017 to 2021, during which his administration's policies, such as supplying arms to Ukraine, contributed to rising tensions that eventually escalated into open conflict in February 2022 under President Joe Biden.



On the campaign trail, Trump has asserted that if he were still in office, Russia would have been too intimidated to engage militarily with Ukraine. This claim underscores the complex interplay of international relations and domestic politics as various nations navigate their interests in the context of the American electoral process. The divergent strategies employed by Russia and Iran reflect broader geopolitical concerns and the intricate dynamics at play as the U.S. prepares for a pivotal election season.

