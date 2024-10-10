Johnson & Johnson Medtech Launches VOLTTM Plating System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Next-Generation Plating System

combines flexibility and stability for advanced fracture care1-4* across orthopaedic procedures5,6

WEST CHESTER, Penn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a global leader in orthopaedic technologies and solutions, announced the first phase of the VOLTTM

Variable Angle Optimized Locking Plating System launch.

The innovative system represents an evolution in our fracture management solutions designed to improve stability, enhance performance and increase efficiency.†

VOLTTM Plating System

Orthopaedic trauma remains a serious concern worldwide, with the U.S. alone experiencing 40 million emergencies annually, many involving complex fractures that require open reduction and internal fixation with plates and screws. The need for improved solutions to address these serious injuries is critical.7

In addition to the innovative locking technology, the VOLTTM Plating System offers an expanded range of plate shapes, lengths, and screw lengths to accommodate different fracture reduction and fixation needs.8¶

The implants are designed to minimize prominence to reduce the risk of soft tissue irritation.9||

The system also features a versatile tray design that allows for multiple set configurations based on clinical requirements, and color-coded instruments simplify identification with the goal of improved surgical workflow efficiency for operating room staff.10

"The launch of the VOLTTM Plating System underscores our leadership in trauma care and marks the next chapter in our long-standing commitment to innovation," said

Aldo Denti,

company group chair, orthopaedics, Johnson & Johnson MedTech. "For over 50 years, we've been driving advancements in fracture management, and this system exemplifies our dedication to providing surgeons with the strongest, most comprehensive and versatile solutions to address the varied needs and achieve the best possible patient outcomes."

The system has been designed with input from a global team of expert surgeons from around the world. Michael Raschke*, M.D., Chairperson AO Technical Commission Executive Board (TCEB) and AO Technical Commission Trauma (AO TC Trauma)††, noted: "The VOLTTM system is a huge accomplishment.

It's a comprehensive system that combines well-established AO principles with state-of-the-art functionality.

I believe it will quickly become the standard of care in treating skeletal fractures."

Dr. Christoph Sommer*, M.D., Chairperson Lower Extremity Global Expert Committee (LEGEC) and Next Generation Plating Task Force (NGPTF), added: "Everything about the new system has been improved.

More options, greatly simplified instrumentation, and the ability to place screws at different angles are all significant advancements.

I'm excited to begin using the system and confident it will be well received by surgeons and staff."



Engineered with precision threaded locking, the VOLTTM Plating System offers enhanced construct stability.1-4‡

Unlike competitive systems that rely on screw threads to cut into the plates for locking, the VOLTTM mechanism utilizes tightly toleranced screw hole threads to improve plate-to-screw engagement.1-4‡

This advanced design provides the stability of the Locking Compression PlatingTM while allowing for flexible variable angles.1-4*

It will be available in both stainless steel and titanium.5,6

Following clearance from the

United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the VOLTTM Mini and Small Fragment Plating Systems are now available for commercial use. The VOLTTM Distal Radius and VOLTTM Proximal Humerus Plating Systems will be introduced in 2025 with additional anatomic plating solutions to follow.

The Plating System will be featured at the upcoming Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) meeting happening October 23-26 in Montreal, Canada, where it will be showcased alongside the latest innovations in trauma technology. Attendees are invited to visit Johnson & Johnson MedTech at Booth #369 to explore the system and join the industry session, "Clinical Evolution of Mini Fragment Plating," taking place on Friday, October 25th, from 12:45 to 1:35 p.m. EDT in Exhibit Hall – Theatre C to learn more.

Orthopaedic Solutions from Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding

the VOLTTM Mini and Small Fragment Plating System. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of DePuy Synthes Products, Inc. and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at

, or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither DePuy Synthes Products, Inc., nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

* Cantilever testing done comparing VOLT Mini and Small Fragment Systems to VA LCP Plating System, and LCP Plating System

**Drs. Raschke and Sommer are members of the AO Technical Commission (AO TC).

†Important Information: Prior to use, refer to the instructions for use supplied with the device(s) for indications, contraindications, side effects, warnings and precautions.

††AO Foundation is a 3rd party medically guided, not-for-profit organization led by an international group of surgeons specialized in the treatment of trauma and disorders of the musculoskeletal system.

¶Compared to DePuy Synthes Modular Mini Fragment LCP System, Smith and Nephew Evos Mini Plating System, and Stryker VariAx 2 Mini Fragment System.

||Engineering Rationale comparing 2.0 mm, 2.4 mm, and 2.7 mm VOLT Straight and Adaption Plates with respective screws to 2.0 mm, 2.4 mm and 2.7 mm Modular Mini LCP Straight and Adaption Plates with respective screws, cortex screws placed in combi-hole at nominal angle.

‡Cantilever testing done comparing VOLT to Smith and Nephew Evos Mini and Small Plating System, and Stryker VariAx2 Mini and Small Fragment Plating Systems.

The third-party trademarks used herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Important Information: Prior to use, refer to the instructions for use supplied with the device(s) or indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions.

Not all products may currently be available in all markets.

© Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates 2024. All rights reserved. US_DPS_TREX_391290

