World Mental Health Day: Smita Sable, Shubhangi Atre Discuss The Importance Of Meditation For Healthy Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actresses Smita Sable, and Shubhangi Atre have spoken up on the importance of mental in the fast moving world.

The two shared their opinion on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Thursday, and opened up on how they take care of their mental health.

Smita, who essays the character of Dhaniya in the television show 'Bheema', shared that saying 'No' is of prime importance and is a doorway to a mentally healthy life.

She said,“In today's fast-paced environment, caring for mental health is essential. I practise morning meditation and deep breathing exercises to calm my mind. Nature walks and journaling help me process my emotions and gain clarity. Setting boundaries and learning to say 'no' has been liberating”.

She further mentioned,“I also make time for activities that bring me joy, such as painting and reading. Acknowledging my limits and embracing vulnerability have empowered me. In a world that values speed, I choose to pause, breathe, and nurture my mental well-being”.

Shubhangi Atre, who is known for her role of Angoori Bhabi in the superhit television show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', shared that for her, spending time with family, brings a lot of peace, and helps her to unwind.

She said,“I practise meditation to stay centred, especially during stressful times. Spending quality time with my family, away from the spotlight, helps me recharge. Actors face immense pressure to deliver flawless performances both on screen and in front of live audiences. I've learned to channel that pressure into positive energy by focusing on preparation and being present in the moment. Over time, I've realised that making mistakes is part of the journey. What truly matters is staying true to myself and my craft”.

'Bheema' and 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' air on &TV.