Kuwait Celebrates World Mental Health Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is celebrating World Mental Day on Thursday, as a means to raise awareness and shed light on mental illnesses that affect people's daily lives.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the slogan this year will be "Mental Health at Work", to highlight the importance of a safe and healthy work environment, one that does not affect our mental health or productivity during work, but protects and supports it.

Kuwait has affirmed its commitment over the decades to improve mental for all of society by providing the best diagnostic, treatment and follow-up services in accordance to the latest treatment protocols and psychological tests.

Kuwait has reinforced specialized mental health services so much this year, 68 clinics were distributed across primary healthcare centers in all governorates of the country to ensure the provision of physical and psychological treatments that also take into account the highest levels of privacy.

The Kuwait Center for Mental Health (formerly known as the new Psychiatric Hospital), opened on December 12, 2007, it provides many specialized medical services, and is keen on improving their clinical psychology services to patients.

The Health Ministry established Al-Manara Center for Mental Health for Children and Adolescents, the first in the Gulf, Al-Manara deals with anxiety and behavioral disorders, in addition to autism cases for children and teenagers.

Kuwait enacted a Mental Health Law on March 3, 2019 that aims to protect patients and guarantees their rights to quality healthcare, the law acknowledges that mental illnesses vary from other health conditions, affecting crucial functions such as awareness, judgment, emotional state and decision making abilities. (end)

