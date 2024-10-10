Medical Suction Devices Market To Surpass $1.39B By 2031 As COPD Ranks 3Rd In Global Deaths - Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Suction Devices size, share, demand and analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global medical suction devices market is expanding at a promising pace, driven by rising healthcare needs and technological advancements. Key factors contributing to its growth include increased incidences of respiratory and chronic diseases, demand for portable medical devices, and a growing geriatric population.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Market OverviewMarket Size: Valued at $730.7 million in 2021, the market is projected to grow to $1,391.1 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.8%.Definition: Medical suction devices help remove bodily fluids and secretions, playing a vital role in clearing airways in clinical and emergency settings.Market DriversRising Respiratory Conditions: Growth is spurred by an increasing number of patients suffering from conditions like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis.COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide, contributing to 3.23 million deaths in 2019.Prevalence of Chest Infections: Pneumonia and bronchitis cases drive demand, particularly among children, older adults, and patients with preexistingconditions.Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS): Patients with ALS experience difficulty in controlling their muscles, further increasing demand for suction devices. The global ALS patient population stands at around 450,000.Rising Air Pollution: Poor air quality exacerbates respiratory issues, pushing the need for medical suction devices.Geriatric Population: Aging populations are more susceptible to respiratory diseases. By 2050, the global population of those aged 65+ is projected to more than double, reaching 1.5 billion.Technological Innovations and TrendsPortable Suction Devices: Demand for lightweight and portable devices has surged, with innovations ensuring better usability in ambulances, homecare, and clinics.The portable segment witnessed significant growth in 2021 and is expected to maintain the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Electrically Operated Devices: These devices dominate the market due to their reliability and wide adoption. Technological advancements continue to boost their efficiency, making them increasingly popular in homecare settings.Segmentation HighlightsBy Type:Electrically Operated Devices: Leading the market, offering consistent performance.Manually Operated Devices and Venturi Devices: Have niche applications.By Portability:Portable Devices: High demand in emergency and homecare settings.Non-portable Devices: Primarily used in hospitals and large clinics.By Application:Surgical Use: Dominates the market due to its critical role in surgical procedures.Airway Clearing: Expected to grow rapidly as respiratory diseases rise.By End User:Hospitals: Major contributors to market demand.Clinics: Witnessing higher growth rates due to affordability and accessibility.Regional InsightsNorth America: Dominates the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of medical suction devices. The U.S. contributes significantly, with rising endoscopy procedures and robust reimbursement systems.Asia-Pacific: Poised for the fastest growth due to an increasing patient base, particularly in China and India, and rising disposable incomes.Competitive LandscapeMajor players in the market include Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Medela AG, Laerdal Medical, and Precision Medical, Inc. These companies focus on technological innovation, expanding their product offerings, and enhancing portability and user-friendly designs.The medical suction devices market is on an upward trajectory, propelled by rising respiratory diseases, technological innovations, and increasing demand for portable solutions. With the aging population and healthcare infrastructure improvements globally, this market holds significant growth potential over the coming years.Enquire Before Buying:

