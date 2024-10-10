Caai And Rapiscan Collaborate To Enhance X-Ray Screener Competency Testing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo (left to right): Kevin Sawyer (CAAi) and Briand Reid (Rapiscan) signing the agreement at CAA House

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CAA International (CAAi) and Rapiscan have announced a strategic collaboration to transform airport security screening and drive the adoption of advanced screener assessment solutions by establishing a global to enhance X-ray screening competency within the aviation sector.Under Annex 17 – Security, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) mandates that all persons carrying out screening operations are certified in accordance with their national civil aviation security programme. This certification ensures that performance standards are consistently and reliably met across the aviation industry. The variety of X-ray training and certification systems implemented by National Appropriate Authorities globally has led to a broad spectrum of skill levels among screening personnel, making it challenging to assess and standardise performance reliably.Training systems for screeners vary widely: some provide opportunities to enhance and refine skills, while others serve to meet compliance requirements without substantial skill development. The global adoption of digital competency testing has been incremental, with only a few countries successfully implementing solutions. This gradual uptake has been influenced by factors such as limited access to advanced X-ray technology and high-quality image libraries, high development costs, challenges in standardising procedures across borders, and concerns about data security.In response to these challenges, CAAi and Rapiscan are collaborating to implement a Digital X-Ray Competency Test (DXCTTM). This competency testing system is based on the UK's established Digital National X-Ray Competency Test framework and will be tailored specifically for ICAO member states. The DXCTTM system will provide a dynamic national assessment platform to monitor and evaluate screener performance, offering comprehensive insights into skill levels across the national civil aviation infrastructure.The UK introduced the DNXCT in 2023 to ensure that personnel responsible for X-ray screening of baggage and cargo are fully trained and certificated. This initiative is designed to satisfy national and international regulatory requirements and provides insights into screener competency, aimed at improving screening standards. Through a rigorous design process and careful implementation, the DNXCT delivers a standardised, in-depth evaluation of a screener's ability to interpret images and identify potential threats or prohibited items. Delivered online, the DNXCT is typically completed at the candidate's workplace or training centre under the supervision of a test manager, offering flexible and accessible deployment. These features will be critical aspects of the new DXCTTM system, designed for ICAO member states.Kevin Sawyer, Head of International Operations – Aviation Security at CAAi, commented:“We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Rapiscan, a world leader in security systems. Ensuring that security screeners are proficient in identifying potential threats through X-ray imagery is vital for strengthening aviation security worldwide. We look forward to implementing a system that addresses the challenges faced by regulators and industry stakeholders and enhances X-ray screening competencies on a global scale.”Brian Reid, Global Director – Training and Education at Rapiscan Systems, added:“Rapiscan Systems is thrilled to collaborate with CAAi, leveraging our combined expertise to improve screener competency worldwide. We are committed to implementing a system that addresses the challenges faced in Aviation Security and improves x-ray screening competency on an international level. Together with CAAi, we are committed to strengthening aviation security and delivering cutting-edge solutions.” CAA International (CAAi) is the technical cooperation arm of the UK Civil Aviation Authority. CAAi provides regulatory advice, training, capacity building programmes and examination services to aviation regulators and industry organisations across the globe. Drawing on world-leading expertise from within the UK regulator, CAAi helps organisations design and implement regulatory best practice to comply with international regulatory standards. This year alone, CAAi has trained thousands aviation professionals from over 60 countries.CAAi Contact:Stuart CoatesSenior Manager - International Marketing and Communications...T. +44 (0)330 138 2226X: @CAAi_UKLinkedIn:Facebook:Web:As the world's leading security screening provider, Rapiscan® provides state of the art products, solutions and services that meet our customers' most demanding threat detection needs while improving operational efficiency.Rapiscan Contact:Jane WakefordSr. Manager, Communications & Customer Experience...T. +44 (0)7557 759786X: @rapiscansystemsLinkedIn:Facebook:Web:

