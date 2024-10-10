Omar Abdullah Unanimously Elected Leader Of NC Legislature Party, Says Dr Farooq
Date
10/10/2024 6:09:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah Thursday said that in the Legislature Party meeting, Omar Abdullah was chosen as the chairman of LP which means Omar is the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party.
Omar will now get the letter of support from congress and meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to stake claim on government formation with 49 legislators on board.
ADVERTISEMENT
Talking to reporters after the marathon meeting at NC headquarters, Nawa-e-Subh complex, Dr Farooq ,as per news agency KNO said that in the LP meeting, Omar has been choosen as the chairman. He, however, didn't elaborate given the presence of a huge media crowd.
ADVERTISEMENT
NC sources said choosing Omar as the LP chairman means Omar is the NC's CM candidate.“Omar will get the letter of support from Congress now and meet LG in a day or two to stake claim on government formation with all 49 legislators on board,” they said.
A NC leader present in the meeting said that the NC-Congress combine will stake claim on government formation by Saturday.
Read Also
Will Fight For Restoration Of Article 370, Stick To Our Promises: NC
Results Prove Majority Of People Have Not Endorsed Revocation Of J&K's Special Status: Omar
“Tomorrow is the Congress meeting and let's get their support first,” he said.
He said in the meeting all newly elected members vowed to stay united and to work for peoples' welfare fulfil the aspirations of people who gave NC majority in the recently concluded polls.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN10102024000215011059ID1108765785
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.