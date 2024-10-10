Omar Abdullah Unanimously Elected Leader Of NC Legislature Party, Says Dr Farooq

Omar will now get the letter of support from and meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to stake claim on formation with 49 legislators on board.

Talking to reporters after the marathon meeting at NC headquarters, Nawa-e-Subh complex, Dr Farooq ,as per news agency KNO said that in the LP meeting, Omar has been choosen as the chairman. He, however, didn't elaborate given the presence of a huge media crowd.

NC sources said choosing Omar as the LP chairman means Omar is the NC's CM candidate.“Omar will get the letter of support from Congress now and meet LG in a day or two to stake claim on government formation with all 49 legislators on board,” they said.

A NC leader present in the meeting said that the NC-Congress combine will stake claim on government formation by Saturday.

“Tomorrow is the Congress meeting and let's get their support first,” he said.

He said in the meeting all newly elected members vowed to stay united and to work for peoples' welfare fulfil the aspirations of people who gave NC majority in the recently concluded polls.

