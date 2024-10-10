Another Historic Move After Common Alphabet: Common Map For Turkic World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Centre
Following the joint alphabet studies, the Organization of Turkic
States (OTS) took another step to strengthen the unity and
solidarity of the Turkic states. Representatives of countries
including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and
Turkey as members of OTS, and Hungary, TRNC, and Turkmenistan as
observers, came together in Ankara yesterday with the aim of
producing a joint Turkic world map.
The 1st Meeting of the Heads of OTS Mapping Institutions is
being held at a hotel in Ankara with the participation of the heads
of the mapping institutions of the member and observer countries
and the country's military attachés. The meeting, which started
yesterday, will continue today.
Deputy Minister of National Defense Şuay Alpay, who made the
opening speech, stated that geography and maps have been of great
importance throughout history. Alpay said, "When our ancestors
established strong states, they used maps not only as a strategic
management tool but also effectively in planning military
operations."
Reminding that the mapping studies in Turkey were brought to a
modern organization 129 years ago, Alpay stated that today the
mapping organization has a distinguished position among its peers
in the field of mapping with its technical facilities and
capabilities and modern infrastructure.
'The Turkish world has become a center of attraction
again'
Alpay, drawing attention to the fact that critical developments
in the world have once again revealed the importance of uniting
under the OTS roof, continued as follows:
"Thanks to the cooperation of the Organization of Turkic States
in many areas, the Turkish geography, which has been the cradle of
civilization for thousands of years, the Turkish world has once
again become a center of attraction. The strategic vision and
determination put forward by our esteemed heads of state on this
issue, especially the new areas of agreement they reach at the
annual summit of heads of state, are increasingly reinforcing the
unity and power of the Turkish world."
Deputy Minister Alpay said that within this framework, they
carried out activities to strengthen the institutional structure
and network of relations of the organization and to take steps to
deepen cooperation and solidarity, and that this meeting was one of
the important examples of this.
Pointing out that activities in the geographical area have a
strategic importance for countries, Alpay said , "We continue our
work with this awareness, with increasing effort and by taking
advantage of the technological opportunities required by the
age."
'An important step'
Alpay stated that the rapid development and transformation of
technology and the dizzying developments in the production and
presentation of maps and geographic information have increased the
need for countries to work together, and said that OTS, aware of
this, has taken an important step today in order to add a new one
to its existing areas of solidarity.
What is the aim of the project?
Şuay Alpay noted the following: "Within this framework, our
goals with the establishment of the 'Cartography Working Group' are
to transfer experience in map production between member countries,
to provide mutual training and consultancy services, to establish
standards for joint map production processes, to produce and
prepare maps needed in projects undertaken within the OTS, to
implement joint projects related to cartography and geographical
databases, and to ensure the mutual exchange of data and maps
produced by institutions."
'We will provide all our savings to the member countries of the
Organization of Turkic States'
Emphasizing that OTS is a great brotherhood beyond political or
economic interests, Alpay said, "In this context, our General
Directorate of Mapping, which is Turkiye's national mapping
institution, will be honored to provide all its deep-rooted
experience to the member countries of the Organization of Turkic
States and to benefit from the accumulation, efforts, and
experiences of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic
States in the field of mapping."
'I believe this special platform will act as a bridge'
OTS Deputy Secretary General Sadi Jafarov said that they are
determinedly continuing their efforts to strengthen cooperation
among Turkic states on more than 30 important issues.
Noting that today's meeting brought together representatives of
both military and civilian mapping institutions, Jafarov said, "I
wholeheartedly believe that this special platform will serve as an
important bridge in the development of cooperation between our
brotherly countries . "
Jafarov expressed his sincere belief that the meeting and its
results will build a historical bridge between the Turkic States
and lead to fruitful cooperation in this field in the future.
'We aim to produce a Common Turkish World Map'
The General Director of Mapping of the Ministry of National
Defense, Major General Osman Alp, also noted that adding a new
field of cooperation in the field of mapping to the studies carried
out under the roof of OTS was evaluated as resolving an important
deficiency.
Major General Alp spoke as follows: "Within this scope, with the
'Cartography Working Group' that we will lay the foundations for
face-to-face meetings, we aim to provide technology transfer,
experience transfer, mutual training and consultancy services for
map production between member countries, to implement bilateral and
multiple joint projects on geodesy, photogrammetry, cartography,
remote sensing, digital mapping, mobile applications and similar
issues, to establish standards for joint map production processes,
to jointly prepare maps needed for projects undertaken within the
OTS operating in many areas, and to produce a 'Common Turkic World
Map' by a working group such as the Common Turkic Alphabet."
Following the speeches, the stands of institutions and companies
operating in the field of mapping in Turkiye were opened. Deputy
Minister of National Defense Şuay Alpay and his entourage toured
the stands and received information.
TDT Mapping Working Group will be
established
At the end of the meetings, it is planned to sign a declaration
that includes the transfer of experience on map production, the
provision of mutual training and consultancy services, the
determination of opinions on the establishment of standards for
joint map production processes, the determination of cooperation
areas for digital cartography applications, the preparation of maps
that OTS will need, and the mutual exchange of the data and maps it
produces. Meetings will be held at least once a year under the
coordination of the OTS Secretariat, and a OTS Cartography Working
Group will be formed by preparing a declaration in English.
