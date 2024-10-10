Telecom Cloud Market Trends, Top Companies And Growth At A 21.8% CAGR By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global cloud market size was valued at $18 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $125 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030.Strong presence of numerous vendors such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation and adoption of new cloud technologies by telecom vendors such as AT&T are expected to foster the global market growth. In the U.S., companies have emphasized on digital transformation and are often considered among the early adopters of the latest generation technologies such as IoT, big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and telecommunication technologies such as 4G, 5G, and LTE. The continued adoption of the latest technologies by the U.S. enterprises notably contributes toward the growth of the telecom cloud market analysis. As per AMR analysis, the telecommunication industry is expected to record the highest demand for cloud solutions.Request Sample Report:Rapid expansion of IT organizations and telecommunication industry acts as the key driving force of the global telecom cloud market. Furthermore, the major driver of this evolving market is the modernization of information technology. The modernization process in the IT field represents optimum utilization of the resources and cloud services in reaping out the benefits in a modern and efficient environment. The advancements in the telecom cloud market outlook leads to the idea of more cost-saving methods and boost the idea of innovation.During the pandemic, as people stayed at home during lockdown and companies preferred to work remotely, huge consumption of data led to increase in the demand for the deployment of telecom cloud, which significantly contributed toward the growth of the overall market. The global market economy due to the telecom cloud market size will grow exponentially, as it is able to generate demand even in critical circumstances.Buy Now and Get Up to 50% Discount :The private cloud segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment, as several vendors within the Telecom cloud market are focusing on increasing the privacy standards. The private cloud Market has grown as a result of rapid technological advances. The proliferation of internet services and applications, including social media, video streaming, and online payments has increased the need for secure data storage. Similarly, increase in data volume in the sectors such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, retail, and others has forced these sectors to adopt private cloud services.Some of the key companies profiled in the telecom cloud industry are Microsoft, Aws, Google, Oracle, IBM, At&T, Verizon, Dell, Etisalat, and Telstra.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Cloud POS MarketGlobal Cloud ITSM MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

