IIT Delhi Launches Certificate Programme in Design Thinking and Innovation, Integrating Generative AI for Enhanced Creativity

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 09, 2024: In an era where innovation is the driving force behind business success, design thinking has emerged as a key strategy for companies looking to gain a competitive edge. According to the 2023 Design Management Institute Report, design-led companies outperform their competitors by 211%, while a McKinsey study from the same year reveals a 32% revenue boost for firms with strong design practices. Addressing the increasing demand for innovative problem-solving approaches, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, ranked #2 among Engineering Colleges in India (NIRF 2024), has launched its Certificate Programme in Design Thinking and Innovation. This five-month online programme is set to empower professionals by combining the time-tested principles of design thinking with skills of creativity and frugal innovation.

According to Deloitte’s 2023 Global Design Thinking Report, companies that have fully integrated design thinking into their innovation processes have achieved 50% faster time to market for new products and services and experienced 70% higher customer engagement. The report further highlights that businesses leveraging design thinking are 2.5 times more likely to see revenue growth compared to those that do not. In response to this growing demand for innovation-driven approaches, IIT Delhi’s programme is designed to equip professionals with the necessary skills to stay competitive in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The Design Thinking and Innovation Programme is specifically crafted for creative managers, product developers, entrepreneurs, business consultants, and senior executives who are tasked with driving innovation and creating impactful, customer-centric solutions. This programme doesn’t just focus on the traditional design thinking process of empathizing, defining, ideating, prototyping, and testing—it takes innovation a step further by bringing in 2 classes on Generative AI, offering participants tools to enhance creativity, streamline processes, and deliver faster, more effective solutions.

Participants will engage with a curriculum that covers key topics essential for today’s innovators. The programme includes Human-Centred Design (HCD) for addressing real-world user needs, Iterative Design and Sustainability to foster continuous innovation, and Agile Design and Data-Driven Innovation for leveraging data in creative problem-solving. Additionally, participants will master Prototyping and Ideation techniques and learn Storytelling and Visualisation to effectively communicate their ideas. This well-rounded curriculum equips professionals with the skills needed to drive innovation in a rapidly evolving landscape.

A standout feature of the programme is its two masterclasses on Generative AI, where participants will dive deep into how AI can transform design thinking processes. They will apply AI-driven insights for product development, customer experience design, and business innovation, equipping them to generate creative solutions more efficiently and make a significant impact in the marketplace.

Led by Professor Vijayaraghavan M. Chariar, an award-winning expert in Design for Sustainability, Frugal Innovation, and Traditional Knowledge Systems, the programme offers the guidance of a seasoned leader in the field of sustainable innovation. With over two decades of experience, including entrepreneurial ventures like Ekam Eco Solutions, Prof. Chariar will provide participants with insights into integrating design thinking with advanced AI tools, helping them drive impactful and sustainable innovation.

The programme places a strong emphasis on practical application, offering participants the chance to work on real-world projects in collaboration with industry partners. This hands-on experience ensures that participants are not only equipped with theoretical knowledge but are also ready to apply cutting-edge AI tools and design thinking strategies to actual business challenges. By working on these real-world applications, participants will be prepared to take on leadership roles in their organizations.





