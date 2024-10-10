OneSource, a multimodal global specialty pharma CDMO launches new brand identity at CPHI, Milan

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

October 08, Bangalore: OneSource Specialty Pharma, a newly formed CDMO, is formed from the merger of three CDMO businesses within the Strides Group, which boasts a 30-year track-record of excellence in manufacturing and quality. The company is launching its new brand identity with a strong emphasis on customer service, specializing in biologics, drug-device combinations, and soft gelatin capsules. With the current industry trends, including the remarkable growth of GLP-1 medications and the BIOSECURE Act, OneSource is strategically positioned to address the increasing demand for drug-device combinations and biologics drug substances. Its well-invested, state-of-the-art facilities and comprehensive service offerings create a solid foundation for significant growth in the pharmaceutical outsourcing sector.



Strategic Merger Enhances Customer Offerings

OneSource’s end-to-end offering across all its platforms was established in response to its customers’ need to streamline supply chains by consolidating their outsourcing partners. The three businesses, each serving over 50 global clients coming together as OneSource, provides a comprehensive end-to-end solution that reduces complexity, cost, and resources associated with managing multiple CDMO service providers. Since its launch as a combined platform in 2023, the company has rapidly expanded its client base and project offerings, facilitating cross-selling across its diverse portfolio with multiple customers buying services from all three verticals.



State-of-the-Art Facilities offer significant drug-device fill-finish capacities

With five world-class facilities approved by major regulatory agencies, including the USFDA, EU, and TGA, OneSource boasts a skilled workforce of over 1,200 professionals and advanced production capabilities. The company excels in manufacturing supply-constrained drug-device combinations, biologics, and soft gelatin capsules, with the capacity to produce more than 100 million injectable doses including cartridges and pre-filled-syringes and 2.4 billion soft gelatin capsules. Notably, its flagship site is one of the few globally capable of manufacturing both biologics drug substance and drug product on the same premises.



Ambitious Growth Trajectory

OneSource is projected to achieve a remarkable 32% revenue growth in 2025, with sales anticipated to reach $400 million by 2028. The company’s strong growth prospects are driven by industry trends, including the increasing self-administration of drugs via auto-injectors, led by significant success of GLP-1 medications. OneSource is well-positioned to capitalize on these developments as it embarks on its ambitious journey in the biopharmaceutical sector. In addition, the significant interest in the changing supply chain landscape due to the BioSecure Act, serves as a tailwind to the strong growth plans.



Vision for the Future

Neeraj Sharma, CEO of OneSource, stated, “Our vision is to blend the expertise of global CDMO giants with the agility and service levels of a challenger, all supported by our unwavering commitment to compliance. As demand for innovative CDMO solutions grows, especially for complex therapies, we are well-positioned to accelerate drug development and manufacturing for our global partners. We’re excited to participate in CPHI Milan and look forward to forging new partnerships.”





MENAFN10102024005232011781ID1108765680