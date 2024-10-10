Fortuna Reports Solid Production Of 110,820 Gold Equivalent Ounces For The Third Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) reports production results for the third quarter of 2024 from its five operating mines in West Africa and Latin America. Q3 2024 Production highlights

equivalent production of 110,820 ounces1; compared to 128,671 oz Au Eq in Q3 20232 and 116,570 oz Au Eq in Q2 20243

production of 91,251 ounces; compared to 94,821 oz Au in Q3 20232 and 92,716 oz Au in Q2 20243

Silver production of 816,187 ounces; compared to 1,680,751 oz Ag in Q3 20232 and

990,574 oz Ag in Q2 20243

Zinc and lead production of 12.8 million and 10.0 million pounds; compared to 14.0 million and 10.3 million pounds in Q3 20232, respectively Lindero leach pad expansion is the largest capital project of the Company in 2024. As of the end of September, the $41.7 million capital investment was approximately 76 percent complete and on budget. First ore to the new leach pad is planned for later this month

Consolidated gold and silver production for the nine months of 2024 totaled 273,645 ounces and 2.9 million ounces, respectively, or 339,933 ounces of gold equivalent1, including lead and zinc by-products. Fortuna reiterates its 2024 annual production guidance range of between 457 and 497 thousand ounces of gold equivalent ounces4, including lead and zinc by-products (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 18, 2024 ). Q3 2024 Consolidated Gold and Silver Production

Gold Production (oz) Silver Production (oz) Q3

2024 Q3

2023 9 months

2024 Guidance

2024 (koz) Q3

2024 Q3

2023 9 months

2024 Guidance

2024 (Moz) Lindero, Argentina 24,345 20,933 70,481 93 - 105 - - - - Yaramoko, Burkina Faso 28,006 34,036 86,630 105 - 119 - - - - Séguéla, Côte d'Ivoire 34,998 31,498 102,537 126 - 138 - - - - San Jose, Mexico 3,771 8,205 13,573 19 - 23 510,741 1,372,530 1,954,028 3.1 - 3.6 Caylloma, Peru 131 149 424 - 305,446 308,221 927,304 0.9 - 1.1 Total 91,251 94,821 273,645 343 - 385 816,187 1,680,751 2,881,332 4.0 – 4.7

Notes:

Au Eq includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: $2,490/oz Au, $29.4/oz Ag, $2,040/t Pb and $2,782/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:84.78, Au:Pb = 1:1.22, Au:Zn = 1:0.90Refer to Fortuna news release: October 5, 2023,“Séguéla drives Fortuna to record gold equivalent production of 128,671 ounces in the third quarter 2023”Refer to Fortuna news release: July 9, 2024,“Fortuna reports solid production of 116,570 gold equivalent ounces for the second quarter of 2024”Au Eq includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, $2,000/t Pb and $2,500/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:81.82, Au:Pb = 1:0.90, Au:Zn = 1:0.72



West Africa Region

Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire: On-track to meet upper end of annual guidance

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Tonnes milled 418,390 318,457 Average tpd milled 4,548 3,461 Gold grade (g/t) 2.69 3.47 Gold recovery (%) 92.2 93.8 Gold production (oz)1 34,998 32,983

Note:

Au Production includes doré only



Mining

Mine production totaled 484,050 tonnes of ore, averaging 2.48 g/t Au, and containing an estimated 38,661 ounces of gold from the Antenna, Ancien, and Koula pits. Movement of waste during the quarter totaled 2,935,335 tonnes, for a strip ratio of 6:1.

Production was mainly focused from the Antenna pit which produced 412,063 tonnes of ore, with the balance of production sourced from the Koula and Ancien pits.

Processing

In the third quarter of 2024, Séguéla produced 34,998 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 2.69 g/t Au, a 6 percent increase and 22 percent decrease, respectively, compared to the second quarter in 2024. The decrease in gold grade is in line with the planned mining sequence. Plant throughput for the quarter averaged 208 tonnes per hour (tph), 35 percent higher than name plate design capacity of 154 tph. The power outages that were experienced in the second quarter did not affect processing plant operations in the third quarter and enabled an increase in the tonnes processed. However, a failure of the drive shaft of the main apron feeder in early July required a repair which reduced throughput rates while the repairs were completed. Throughput rates were subsequently increased, averaging 216 tph in September.

Gold production for the first nine months of 2024 totaled 102,537 ounces.

Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso: Continued strong performance

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Tonnes milled 123,754 121,391 Average tpd milled 1,345 1,319 Gold grade (g/t) 6.71 8.40 Gold recovery (%) 97.85 98.25 Gold production1 (oz) 28,006 31,447

Note:

Production includes doré only

In the third quarter of 2024, 123,754 tonnes of ore were treated at an average head grade of 6.71 g/t Au, producing 28,006 ounces of gold. This represents a 20 percent decrease in grade, and an 11 percent decrease in production, compared to the second quarter in 2024. The gold grade was lower than predicted in the mine plan due to continuing development operations providing lower grade ore and the milling of supplementary low-grade stockpiles.

During the quarter, 80,740 tonnes of ore were mined averaging 7.41 g/t Au from 55 Zone, and 21,905 tonnes of ore averaging 9.02 g/t Au from QV Prime, totaling 102,645 tonnes averaging 7.75 g/t Au.

Gold production for the first nine months of 2024 totaled 86,630 ounces.

Latin America Region

Lindero Mine, Argentina: In-line to meet annual guidance

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Ore placed on pad (t) 1,654,101 1,408,791 Gold grade (g/t) 0.66 0.61 Gold production1 (oz) 24,345 22,874

Note:

Lindero production includes doré, gold-in-carbon and gold in copper concentrate

During the third quarter of 2024, 2.1 million tonnes of ore were mined, with a stripping ratio of 1:1. A total of 1.6 million tonnes of ore were placed on the leach pad averaging 0.66 g/t Au, containing an estimated 34,925 ounces of gold. The 17 percent increase in tonnes placed on the leach pad, when compared to the previous quarter, is mainly due to more days of operation and slightly higher throughput for the period.

Lindero's total gold production for the quarter was 24,345 ounces of gold, comprised of 22,569 ounces in doré bars, 1,754 ounces contained in rich fine carbon, and 21 ounces contained in copper precipitate. The 6 percent increase in production, when compared to the previous quarter, is mainly explained by the higher ore grade placed on pad, as per the planned mining sequence for the period. Higher head grades and ore tonnes placed on pad during the quarter mean production is on track to meet annual guidance.

As of the end of September, the $51.8 million leach pad expansion project ($41.7 million capital investment in 2024) was approximately 76 percent complete and tracking on budget. Procurement is complete, with all items onsite. Liner installation is approximately 44 percent complete. The Company expects to start placing ore on the leach pad expansion in the latter part of October 2024 with practical completion expected by year-end. Minor construction activities and contractor demobilization are planned for early 2025.

Gold production for the first nine months of 2024 totaled 70,481 ounces.

San Jose Mine, Mexico: Producing from the tail end of reserves

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Tonnes milled 188,212 176,214 Average tpd milled 2,163 1,980 Silver grade (g/t) 99 140 Silver recovery (%) 85.67 86.56 Silver production (oz) 510,741 684,176 Gold grade (g/t) 0.74 1.09 Gold recovery (%) 84.72 85.46 Gold production (oz) 3,771 5,269



In the third quarter of 2024, the San Jose Mine produced 510,741 ounces of silver, and 3,771 ounces of gold at average head grades of 99 g/t Ag and 0.74 g/t Au; reflecting a 25 percent and 28 percent decrease, respectively, when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The processing plant milled 188,212 tonnes averaging 2,163 tonnes per day. Metallurgical recoveries were impacted by higher iron oxide material from upper levels mined during the period.



The mine plan in the second half of 2024 includes areas with increased geologic uncertainty, as the mine is operating at the tail end of its reserves. In the third quarter, production carried out near old workings at the upper levels of the mine, which accounted for 46 percent of quarterly planned production, returned 36 percent lower head grades and 28 percent lower tonnage than expected. The mine plan for the fourth quarter continues to encompass areas of high geologic uncertainty.

The exploration program at the Yessi vein was completed during the quarter, and the Company is now assessing its economic potential along with the resources at the Victoria vein. As the operation is expected to exhaust its Mineral Reserves by year end, management is evaluating the options of continued operations, placing the operation on care and maintenance, or triggering a progressive closure plan.

Silver and gold production for the nine months of 2024 totaled 1,954,028 ounces and 13,573 ounces, respectively.

Caylloma Mine, Peru: Full year production guidance achieved for all metals in the third quarter

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Tonnes milled 138,030 136,543 Average tpd milled 1,551 1,552 Silver grade (g/t) 82 83 Silver recovery1 (%) 84.09 83.75 Silver production (oz) 305,446 306,398 Lead grade (%) 3.62 3.83 Lead recovery (%) 90.73 91.28 Lead production (lbs) 9,997,964 10,524,868 Zinc grade (%) 4.64 4.80 Zinc recovery (%) 90.79 90.16 Zinc production (lbs) 12,808,857 13,040,343

Note:

Metallurgical recovery for silver is calculated based on silver content in lead concentrate



The Caylloma Mine produced 305,446 ounces of silver at an average head grade of 82 g/t Ag in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting similar production as the previous quarter. Silver production for the first nine months of 2024 totaled 927,304 ounces.

Zinc and lead production was 12,808,857 and 9,997,964 pounds, respectively, with average head grades of 4.64 % Zn and 3.62 % Pb, representing a 2 and 5 percent decrease in production when compared to the preceding quarter. The lower production is the result of lower head grades delivered to the plant, in accordance with the planned mining sequence for the period. Zinc and lead production for the first nine months of 2024 accounted for 38,031,945 pounds and 30,053,416 pounds, respectively.

Qualified Person

Eric Chapman, Senior Vice President of Technical Services of Fortuna, is a Professional Geoscientist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (Registration Number 36328) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

About Fortuna Mining Corp .

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the preliminary economic assessment stage Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

