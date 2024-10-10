Azerbaijan's Heavyweight Judoka Taken Lead In World Rankings

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The International Judo Federation has updated the world rankings following the youth world championship held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Azernews reports.

There have also been changes in the rankings for Azerbaijani judokas. In the +100 kg category, Kanan Nasibov has ascended to the top position in his weight class, currently holding 800 points. This significant achievement highlights his skill and dedication to the sport.

Meanwhile, Nizami Imranov, competing in the 60 kg category, has secured 3rd place. In contrast, Vusal Qelenderzade in the 73 kg category has seen a decline, dropping to the 2nd position. There have been positive movements as well, with Suleyman Shukurov in the 81 kg category climbing to the 2nd spot and Ajdar Bagırov in the 100 kg category rising to the 8th place.

Recall that Azerbaijan was represented by 13 judokas in the individual competitions at the world championship.

In the women's competition, the athletes showing their skills were Konul Aliyeva (48 kg), Khadija Qadashova and Aydan Valiyeva (both in 52 kg), and Fidan Alizade (57 kg).

Nizami Imranov (60 kg), Islam Rahimov, Muhammad Musayev (both in 66 kg), Vusal Qalandarzade (73 kg), Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg), Tunjay Shamil, Aslan Kotsoev (both in 90 kg), Ajdar Baghirov (100 kg), and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) tested their strengths in the men's events.

In the team competition, Parvana Abdullayeva (70 kg), Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg), and Suleyman Aliyev (73 kg) also joined the battles.

The judokas were guided by the head coach of the senior men's team, Richard Trautman, the head coach of the women's team, Rashad Mammadov, coach Elnur Ismayilov, the head coach of the youth team, Elkhan Mammadov, and coach Elkhan Rajabli.

Nazim Umbayev, an "A" category international referee from the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, was among the representatives of justice at the competition.

Kanan Nasibov earned a silver medal, while both Suleyman Shukurov and Ajdar Bagırov brought home bronze medals.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr