President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Participants Of Pre-COP29

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants
of the United Nations' Preliminary conference of the Parties on
Climate Change (Pre-COP29) held in Baku on October 10,
Azernews reports.
The message was read by Mukhtar Babayev, COP29
President-designate and Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources.
The message reads:
Distinguished Ministers,
Ladies and gentlemen,
I welcome you to the Pre-COP29 in Baku.
Climate change affects all countries across continents, with the
small island developing nations being the most vulnerable. It
adversely impacts livelihoods globally and impedes the progress
towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
Azerbaijan is not an exception. Each year we see decreasing
water levels in our rivers, while the Caspian Sea is shrinking.
Azerbaijan also faces water scarcity.
Azerbaijan takes bold steps to overcome these challenges. At the
national level, we are successfully implementing our socio-economic
priority of“clean environment and green growth”. Azerbaijan has
announced 2024 as the“Green World Solidarity Year”.
Our abundant wind and solar potential enable us to advance
renewable agenda. The liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur,
declared green energy zones, host sufficient renewable sources.
Azerbaijan also invests revenues from oil and gas productions in
green energy. This clearly demonstrates that being rich in fossil
fuels does not prevent us from our strides towards promoting green
agenda.
As a country that accounts for only 0.1% of global greenhouse
gas emissions, Azerbaijan sets an example how even smaller emitters
can make significant contributions to combat climate change.
Our determination to support global climate action led us to
bidding for the COP29. I consider the unanimous support extended to
Azerbaijan as a sign of the international community's trust in our
country. We are proud that the first COP in the South Caucasus and
the wider region will take place in Azerbaijan.
Although we had less than a year ahead, we took full
responsibility and made considerable achievements. An inclusive
COP29 Organizing Committee that involves women, parliamentarians
and civil society representatives, ensures smooth preparations to
the Baku COP.
Guided by the slogan“In solidarity for a Green World” the COP29
Presidency has been engaging with all stakeholders in a
constructive spirit and transparent manner, conducting numerous
visits and listening to all to take their concerns into
account.
We have prioritized addressing the challenges posed by climate
change to the Small Island Developing States. Azerbaijan considers
helping these states as a moral duty and supports them both
financially and politically, including through the
Commonwealth.
To provide continuity of efforts, UAE, Azerbaijan and Brazil in
their capacities as the Presidencies of COP28, COP29 and COP30,
respectively, have launched Climate Troika.
Azerbaijan has elaborated an ambitious Action Agenda comprising
14 initiatives on a range of issues such as peace, finance, human
capital, water, to mention just a few. The“Call for COP Truce”
gets even more relevance amid the current geopolitical tension.
It is worth mentioning that a significant progress has been
achieved in operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund in Baku,
this September.
Yet, the major task ahead of us is to agree a fair and ambitious
New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) that meets the needs of the
developing, least developed and small island developing states. The
new finance goal requires a substantial increase.
Neither Azerbaijan in its capacity of the COP29 Presidency, nor
any other state, can take decision on behalf of others. Our role is
to provide platform for facilitating negotiations, which we believe
we have been fulfilling impartially. Innovative“Shamakhi retreat”
initiated by Azerbaijan can serve as an effective informal format
for further advancing climate talks.
As we are entering into the final stage of preparations to the
COP29, I call on you to engage constructively and in good faith for
the sake of humanity. While States have common but differentiated
responsibilities, they should put aside disagreements, stop blaming
each other and find common ground. We cannot afford to waste time
on defining who is guilty for global warming, or who caused more
environmental harm.
As it has been highlighted on numerous occasions, the Baku COP
will be a litmus test for multilateralism. The international
community cannot fail and should make a deal on the NCQG. It is my
expectation that a historic agreement – the“Baku Accord” will be
reached at the COP29, which will go down in history as our
collective success.
Here, I cannot but touch upon the smear campaign by some media
outlets aimed at tarnishing Azerbaijan's image under false pretext.
Such vain attempts cannot derail us from achieving our noble
mission to cope with the negative impacts of climate change.
I am looking forward to welcoming Heads of States and
Governments at the World Leaders Climate Action Summit that will
take place from 12 to 13 November in Baku, to act together in
solidarity for a green world.
In conclusion, I wish you fruitful deliberations that would lead
to the successful outcome in Baku next month.
Thank you.
