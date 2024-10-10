J & K CEO Submits List Of Newly Elected Members Of Assembly To LG Sinha
Date
10/10/2024 5:10:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral Officer along with principal secretary Election Commission of India, Pramod Kumar Sharma, special secretary Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and joint CEO Anil Salgotra met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan onThursday.
In a statement issued, the officials submitted the names of members elected to the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly.
ADVERTISEMENT
The statement reads that the LG congratulated CEO J&K PK Pole on successful completion of the electoral process.
ADVERTISEMENT
He also appreciated the efforts of the election officials, J&K police and security personnel for successfully completing a peaceful, transparent, free and fair election.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Results Prove Majority Of People Have Not Endorsed Revocation Of J&K's Special Status: Omar
BJP Secures Highest Vote Share Of 25.64%
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN10102024000215011059ID1108765555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.