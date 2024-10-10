عربي


J & K CEO Submits List Of Newly Elected Members Of Assembly To LG Sinha

10/10/2024 5:10:18 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral Officer along with principal secretary Election Commission of India, Pramod Kumar Sharma, special secretary Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and joint CEO Anil Salgotra met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan onThursday.

In a statement issued, the officials submitted the names of members elected to the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly.

The statement reads that the LG congratulated CEO J&K PK Pole on successful completion of the electoral process.

He also appreciated the efforts of the election officials, J&K police and security personnel for successfully completing a peaceful, transparent, free and fair election.

Kashmir Observer

