G42 Unveils the ‘Intelligence Grid’ at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, Showcasing the Future of AI-Driven Innovation

(MENAFN- trailrunnerint) ABU DHABI – 10 October 2024 - G42, the UAE-based leading technology holding group, announced it will return to GITEX GLOBAL 2024 as the event opens its doors for the 44th time from October 14-18, 2024. Aligned with GITEX’s focus on global AI collaboration, G42 will showcase how a new concept of an ‘Intelligence Grid’ will set a new standard for scalable AI solutions across critical sectors, including Government, Healthcare, and Energy.



Building on recent strategic partnerships with leading U.S. technology firms such as NVIDIA, Cerebras, and OpenAI - and having attracted a US$1.5 billion investment from Microsoft - G42’s has solidified its position at the forefront of innovative, safe, responsible, and sustainable AI development. At GITEX, Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, will be presenting and elaborating more on the concept of an ‘Intelligence Grid’, during a fireside chat on the Main Stage on Tuesday 15th.



Ahead of the show, Faheem Ahamed, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer,G42 said: “At G42, we envision a future where AI becomes an indispensable utility, as integral to our daily lives as electricity. This vision is embodied in our concept of the Intelligence Grid, designed to integrate AI into every facet of people’s lives, delivering knowledge, assistance and capabilities on demand. The Intelligence Grid relies on a scalable infrastructure, ensuring that AI services are always accessible, reliable and secure.”



For G42 to achieve this ambitious goal, and in support of the broader UAE AI Strategy 2031, the company has built an ecosystem of leading portfolio companies, each specializing in various fields of AI and technology.



Four of them will have a stand-alone presence at GITEX this year: Space42 combining satellite communications, and geospatial analytics with AI; Core42, providing sovereign cloud, and AI infrastructure solutions; Presight, the region’s leading data analytics company powered by generative AI showing its suite of enterprise solutions; and Khazna, which provides the AI-ready data center infrastructure acting as the backbone of the AI economy.



Additionally, Inception, which focuses on advanced specialized AI models and applications, including large language models (LLMs), will showcase at G42 stand its contributions to AI-driven innovation across various sectors.



“Our commitment to developing safe, responsible, and sustainable AI is reflected in every project we undertake,” Ahamed continued.



A prime example of this is G42’s partnership with Microsoft, which led to the creation of two new Responsible AI centers in Abu Dhabi. These centers aim to ensure that AI is used responsibly, while also addressing global challenges.





Speaking about GITEX and G42’s partnership, Mr. Ahamed added: “As a UAE-headquartered firm, GITEX remains a highlight in our events calendar. As the lanyard sponsor of this year’s event, we are proud to use the platform once again to educate, inspire, and collaborate with visitors, talent, and like-minded industry peers.”



During GITEX, visitors of G42’s stand can expect a packed schedule. From exciting on-stand speaking engagements with topics ranging from Smart Cities to Genomics, AI Factories, and Climate Tech to G42’s live-recorded G42onAIr podcast and demos, visitors will be spoilt for choice.



Additionally, and stepping into the footsteps of G42’s many research partnership with the likes of the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), and more recently POLITICO’s Research and Analysis Division, G42 will see the launch of a new landmark AI research report, on October 16, 2024, at the G42 stand. This report will explore the transformative impact of AI in sports, highlighting cutting-edge developments and future potential.



For talent and graduates interested in working for G42, the company’s Talent Acquisition team will be on-ground and is looking forward to meeting aspiring candidates with relevant skill sets wanting to work for one of the UAE’s leading AI firms.





