Nigeria takes measures to control water levels in River Niger before upcoming floods

(MENAFN) Local authorities in Nigeria have taken measures to control water levels in the River Niger to prevent imminent flooding in the country, which is the most populous in Africa. Umar Mohammed, head of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), reported that water levels in the River Niger Basin have been gradually decreasing since the beginning of October. Currently, the Jebba Dam is releasing excess water in coordination with operators of the Kainji Dam, which has maintained a 53-centimeter buffer to manage any fluctuations in water inflow.



Despite the rainy season shifting southward, water continues to flow into Nigeria, as monitored by NIHSA. Mohammed emphasized the agency's commitment to collaborating with both national and international dam authorities to mitigate river flooding and promote Nigeria's socio-economic growth. This proactive approach is crucial in light of recent alerts about rising water levels due to flash and river flooding, which have severely impacted various regions across the country.



In late September, Nigerian authorities issued warnings about critical water levels in both the Niger and Benue rivers and their tributaries. The NIHSA indicated that 148 local government areas across 31 states are at high risk of flooding. This warning comes after prolonged rainfall across West Africa led to devastating floods in several areas, raising serious concerns for communities along riverbanks.



The relentless rains have already affected over 1.08 million people in Nigeria, resulting in widespread displacement, loss of life, and destruction of homes and livelihoods. According to a report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the floods have caused at least 285 deaths, displaced 641,598 individuals, and injured 2,504 people. The report highlights significant damage to housing, farmland, and critical infrastructure, with over 98,242 homes affected by the floods.

MENAFN10102024000045015839ID1108765470