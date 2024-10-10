HMC Organises Introductory Programme In Engineering, Medical Fields For Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Corporate Engineering and Facilities Management at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) represented by the Engineering Training and Development Unit, organised a training and orientation programme for students from grades 8 to 11 in secondary and high public schools.

The programme took place in Bayt Al Dhiyafa at Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City from September 30 to October 3.

This programme is part of the collaboration between HMC and the of Education and Higher Education, represented by the School and Student Affairs Department. Several departments from HMC participated in the program, including Biomedical Engineering, Nursing, Ambulance, Security and Safety, Anesthesia, Radiology, and the Healthcare Facilities Planning and Design Department. The daily attendance was estimated between 350 and 400 students during the four days of the programme.

Students from grades 8 to 11 attended lectures introducing the Engineering Department, its nature of work and its important role in operating and maintaining hospitals. They also visited various medical and engineering departments at HMC, including the Electronics Engineering Team, Human Resources, Biomedical Engineering, Security and Safety Team, First Aid and Ambulance Services, Nursing, Medical Anesthesia, and Medical Radiology. These visits provided them with a general understanding of the role of healthcare facilities.

The programme was inaugurated by Eng. Yahya Taher, Deputy Executive Chief of Health Facilities Development at HMC, who delivered a speech highlighting the advantages of working in the engineering field and the roles of engineers and technicians within the medical sector and other areas of the corporation.

Eng. Mohammed Hamad Al Marri, Acting Executive Director of Corporate Engineering and Health Facilities Management at HMC, emphasised the diversity of career opportunities at HMC, noting that they are not limited solely to medical roles but extend to other fields such as engineering and administrative sectors.