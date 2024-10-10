Israeli genocide in Gaza murders over 500 athletes since October 7

(MENAFN) Since the Israeli offensive on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, the conflict has taken a devastating toll on Palestinian sports, resulting in the deaths of over 500 athletes, referees, and sports officials, including nearly 300 football players. Many of these individuals were children and members of sports academies, highlighting the tragic impact on the next generation of athletes. The death toll in Gaza has soared to nearly 42,000, with most of the being women and children, and over 97,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.



Among the first prominent casualties was Hani Al-Masdar, the coach of the Palestine Olympic Football Team, who was killed in Israeli airstrikes in January. The conflict has continued to claim the lives of young athletes, including three footballers from Al-Wahda Academy in Gaza in April, and three Al-Ahli Gaza football players in June. One of the victims, Muhammad Barakat, was revered as "The Legend of Khan Younis" for his years of dedication to the local youth club. Other sports figures, such as Majed Abu Maraheel, Palestine’s first Olympic runner, and FIFA international referee Hani Mesmeh, also lost their lives due to the conflict and its aftermath.



In addition to the human toll, the offensive has decimated Gaza's sports infrastructure, with nearly 90 percent of stadiums, training facilities, and gymnasiums either bombed, burned, or bulldozed. Football fields have even been repurposed as makeshift cemeteries amid the widespread destruction. In January 2024, footage revealed that Israeli forces were using Yarmouk Stadium as a temporary detention center for Palestinian prisoners, further exacerbating the devastation of the local sports community.



In response to these events, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) filed a petition with FIFA in April, calling for the suspension and sanctioning of Israel over human rights violations in Gaza. By September, an independent legal assessment supported the PFA's claims, recommending punitive actions against the Israel Football Association. Last week, FIFA’s Council agreed to the PFA’s petition, initiating an investigation into Israel’s alleged violations of human rights and humanitarian law, marking a significant step toward addressing the crisis in Palestinian sports.

MENAFN10102024000045015839ID1108765300