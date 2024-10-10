Attacks by Israeli army, illegal settler in West Bank injure over 7 Palestinians

(MENAFN) At least seven Palestinians were on Tuesday in assaults carried out by the Israeli military and illegal settlers in various locations across the occupied West Bank. According to reports from the Palestinian official news agency Wafa, five young men sustained bruises after being attacked by Israeli forces in the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya, in the northern West Bank. One of the injured men was hospitalized, with his condition described as moderate.



In a separate incident, witnesses reported to Anadolu Agency that a Palestinian woman suffered moderate injuries after illegal Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinian vehicles traveling between Nablus and Jenin. The attack is part of a pattern of violent actions carried out by settlers in the area, targeting Palestinians on the roads.



Further violence occurred in the town of Sabastiya, north of Nablus, where a young man was injured during clashes with the Israeli army. The military reportedly stormed the town, prompting confrontations with Palestinian youths. Israeli forces used stun grenades and tear gas during the raid, leading to one man being injured when a stun grenade exploded near him.



Additionally, in the Khan al-Ahmar area east of occupied Jerusalem, illegal settlers hurled stones at Palestinian cars, damaging several vehicles but fortunately causing no injuries, according to witnesses. Meanwhile, Israeli forces also raided Tulkarem and the town of Al-Khader in the Bethlehem governorate, leading to further clashes, though no injuries were reported in those incidents.



These violent confrontations are part of an escalating pattern of raids by the Israeli military in the West Bank, which have intensified since the outbreak of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023. Attacks by illegal settlers have also increased in frequency and brutality. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 744 Palestinians have been killed and over 6,200 injured by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since the war began. This surge in violence follows a landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice in July, which declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands "illegal" and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

