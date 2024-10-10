Brazilian Supreme Court Chief rules to permit X to resume operations

(MENAFN) Brazilian Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled on Tuesday to allow the social platform X to resume its operations in the country, following the company's fulfillment of its legal obligations. The platform, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, had been embroiled in a legal dispute with the Brazilian government, which culminated in the payment of 28.6 million Brazilian reais (USD5.16 million) in fines and compliance with court mandates.



The legal battle came to an official close after X completed the fines and met other conditions, including banning the accounts of nine individuals under investigation for crimes against Brazil's democracy. Chief Justice Moraes, in his ruling, declared the suspension of X's services to be over and instructed the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to implement the decision and report back to the Supreme Court within 24 hours.



X's services had been suspended since August 30 after the company failed to meet legal requirements imposed by the court. These mandates were put in place to combat disinformation and hate speech, particularly during the contentious election of President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva. The election had been hotly contested by former President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters, and the platform was required to take action against accounts accused of spreading false and harmful information.



Elon Musk had previously criticized Moraes's actions on his X account, calling the judge's decisions an attack on free speech. Musk argued that free speech is fundamental to democracy and accused Moraes of undermining it for political reasons.

MENAFN10102024000045015839ID1108765298