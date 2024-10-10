Nigeria receives additional 600,000 doses of cholera vaccine to help combat outbreak

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Nigeria received an additional 600,000 doses of cholera vaccine to help combat an outbreak of the in the northeastern Borno State, which has been exacerbated by devastating floods. The floods have severely damaged sanitary facilities and water supplies in the region, contributing to the spread of cholera, a waterborne illness. Rownak Khan, the UNICEF Deputy Representative in Nigeria, emphasized that the vaccine delivery, along with other medical supplies, is part of a coordinated global effort to control the cholera outbreak.



Khan highlighted that the cholera vaccine initiative is the result of collaboration between the Nigerian government and various partners, including UNICEF, which has played a crucial role in facilitating the vaccine's arrival in the country. During her visit to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, she underscored the collective effort of multiple organizations working together to ensure that the necessary medical resources are available to address the urgent health crisis.



In addition to the cholera vaccine, the recent shipment also included acute watery diarrhea kits and hospital beds valued at USD69,000. This support aims to enhance the local healthcare infrastructure as the region grapples with the repercussions of the outbreak. The prompt delivery of these resources is vital to providing immediate assistance to those affected by the disease and preventing further transmission.



Last month, UNICEF had already dispatched an initial 300,000 doses of cholera vaccine to Borno State, initiating a mass vaccination campaign in the area. As of October 4, health authorities reported 451 suspected cases of cholera in the state, with 128 cases confirmed positive following rapid diagnostic tests. Notably, officials stated that no cholera-related deaths have occurred since the outbreak was identified, highlighting the importance of the vaccination efforts and other health interventions being implemented to safeguard public health.

MENAFN10102024000045015839ID1108765297