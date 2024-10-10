French parliament refutes suggestion to impeach leader Emmanuel Macron

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the French parliament rejected a proposal to impeach President Emmanuel Macron, a decision confirmed by a left-wing lawmaker. The proposal had been put forward by the hard-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed, or LFI) party in September, which accused of obstructing the process following the snap parliamentary that took place on June 30 and July 7. The LFI argued that the president's actions had delayed the political process and ignored the election results.



The impeachment proposal initially faced rejection from the Laws Committee of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, last week. Following this, it was also dismissed by the Conference of Presidents, which includes the president of the European Parliament and leaders of various political groups. This sequence of rejections effectively rendered the impeachment proposal dead, preventing it from being discussed in the parliamentary agenda.



Mathilde Panot, a member of the National Assembly representing the LFI, criticized the decision during a news conference, asserting that Macron had evaded a necessary debate in the National Assembly concerning his "dangerous and erratic behavior," as well as his disregard for the election outcomes. She also condemned the far-right National Rally (RN) and its former leader Marine Le Pen for their support in rejecting the impeachment proposal.



Despite this setback, the LFI remains determined to pursue the impeachment process. Manuel Bompard, the national coordinator of the party, expressed on social media platform X that they would continue to submit the proposal until it is debated in the National Assembly. The LFI had formed part of the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance during the elections, and members have since criticized Macron for not appointing NFP candidate Lucie Castets as prime minister, despite the alliance winning the most seats in the assembly. Macron had previously dissolved the parliament and called for early elections after the far-right RN garnered over 31 percent of the vote in the European Parliament elections on June 9, resulting in a significant defeat for his centrist bloc.

