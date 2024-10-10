Armenia to contribute in securing borders with protection of frontiers with Türkiye, Iran

(MENAFN) Armenia is set to take a significant step in securing its borders by involving its own border guards in the protection of its frontiers with neighboring Türkiye and Iran, starting next year. This announcement was made on Tuesday by Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the spokeswoman for Prime Nikol Pashinyan. She noted that this decision was reached during a previous meeting between Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir in Moscow, where they discussed enhancing border security measures. The implementation of this plan is scheduled for January 1, 2025.



In her statement, Baghdasaryan indicated that the Armenian border guards will assume full responsibility for border services along the Armenian-Iranian frontier, effectively taking over from Russian border personnel. This shift is a pivotal moment in Armenia's border management strategy, marking a move towards greater autonomy in safeguarding its national borders. Pashinyan expressed gratitude to Putin for the services provided by Russian border guards at the Armenian-Iranian border since Armenia gained independence in 1991.



Since 1992, the protection of Armenia's borders with Türkiye and Iran has been under the purview of Russia's Border Service, which has played a crucial role in maintaining security in the region. However, the upcoming transition to Armenian border guards reflects a changing dynamic in the country's approach to border security. This development comes on the heels of recent changes at the Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, where Armenian border guards began their duties, replacing Russian guards who had operated there under a 1992 agreement between the two nations.



The decision to involve Armenian border guards is seen as a significant step towards enhancing national sovereignty and increasing Armenia's capability to manage its borders effectively. As the country prepares for this transition, the government aims to ensure that its border security measures are robust and responsive to current regional challenges.

